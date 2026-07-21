Toto Wolff’s admission that Mercedes has the “most powerful power unit” on the grid wasn’t met by anger from Red Bull’s Laurent Mekies, just an agreement that he is “right”.

Adopting a new engine formula this season, Formula 1 introduced the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities [ADUO], which is effectively a catch-up framework for power unit manufacturers who have fallen behind.

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Under F1’s new rules, the V6 hybrid turbos are split 50-50 between the ICE and battery power. It is, however, the ICE portion of that split that the ADUO is focused on.

And in that, Red Bull came out on top.

According to the first ADUO findings, Red Bull’s ICE – the first designed by Red Bull Powertrains division – is the benchmark of the five power unit manufacturers, with Mercedes second. Ferrari, Audi and Honda were ranked in the next category.

As such, Mercedes was given one opportunity to develop its power unit, with Ferrari, Audi and Honda all given two upgrade opportunities.

The ADUO findings came as a surprise, as many in the paddock expected Mercedes’ engine to be class-leading given Mercedes’ performance with five victories in the opening five Grands Prix, which made up the first ADUO period.

Red Bull questioned the ADUO outcome, but PlanetF1.com reported earlier this month that it was not expected to result in any changes.

And then came Toto Wolff’s Belgian Grand Prix admission.

“We had an issue on all Mercedes engines that we lacked power out on the straight, and that bit him badly,” the Mercedes team principal told Sky F1.

“It’s 100 per cent goes on us, but you know we’re trying our best as a team.

“We have the most powerful power unit.”

But while Wolff’s comment did refer to the power unit as a whole, just not the ICE that determines the ADUO, it raised eyebrows in the paddock.

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok said: “If I was Red Bull, my ears would just go, ping, and be straight on the phone to the FIA.

“One of two things has happened. Either Red Bull genuinely have the best engine, in which case well done for a new start-up, A Star, or they’ve lost a political battle, because Mercedes have been given that upgrade.

“Whichever way, they feel like they’ve come out of it as the losers here.”

Wolff’s comment was put to Mekies when he spoke with the media, including PlanetF1.com, after the Belgian Grand Prix.

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The race marked Kimi Antonelli’s sixth victory of the season, Mercedes’ eighth overall, while Max Verstappen was Red Bull’s best-placed driver in third place, 11s down on Antonelli.

“I think Toto is right,” Mekies said. “I also think they have the most powerful power unit.

“Certainly they had a sizeable advantage on the straight this weekend again.

“But it’s not the first weekend, they have an advantage on the straight most weekends. This weekend, it was a bit more with the track sensitivity.

“So we will see what’s happening. The second period closes in Budapest. We’ll see what’s happening.”

Mercedes leads the constructors’ championship on 358 points, 73 points ahead of second-placed Ferrari, and 207 up on fourth-placed Red Bull.

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