Mercedes add new ‘exciting talent’ to junior programme ahead of 2024 campaign

Mercedes have become the latest team to confirm their F1 Academy driver with Doriane Pin joining the Silver Arrows’ junior programme.

The 20-year-old from France will represent Mercedes in the F1 Academy along with the support of Irons Dames and Prema Racing.

In 2024, all 10 F1 teams will have a driver representing them in the F1 Academy as the series moves closer to F1.

Mercedes confirm F1 Academy talent

The Silver Arrows describe Pin as an “exciting talent” and she won the 2019 French karting Championship.

In 2021, she scored five podiums in the Le Mans Cup before a breakthrough year in 2022 saw the then teenager become Ferrari Challenge Europe champion, winning nine out of 14 races. She also claimed victory at the prestigious 24 Hours of Spa and took a historic win at the European Le Mans Series season-finale in the GTE-AM class.

This success precipitated a move into WEC for 2023, competing in the LMP2 category alongside Mirko Bortolotti, and former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. The crew claimed a podium at the season-opening race and Doriane went on to become the first woman to win the coveted ‘Revelation of the Year’ Award.

She ended the year by getting her first racing experiencing in single-seaters, finishing second overall and claiming a race win in the Formula 4 South East Asia Championship.

On the new opportunity, Pin said: “I am incredibly happy to join the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Junior Programme and to represent the team in F1 Academy this year with Prema Racing. A new chapter begins, and I am proud to make this next step in such a prestigious team and with the Iron Dames project.

“I am grateful for their trust and honoured to race for their colours. Moving into single-seaters was a clear objective for my career, and to be in this environment is a great approach. I am working very hard to reach the top level of this sport and I cannot wait to go racing.”

Toto Wolff said: “Doriane is an exciting talent and we’re pleased to begin our participation in F1 Academy with her as our chosen driver. We have kept a close eye on her development in recent years as she has consistently impressed.

“The fantastic support of Deborah Mayer and the Iron Dames organisation has enabled her to display her abilities to this point; she has taken full advantage of that opportunity with determination and skill.

“We now look forward to working in conjunction with Iron Dames, Prema Racing, and F1 Academy, to support Doriane as she takes the next step in her career.”

Mayer, Iron Dames project founder, said: “It’s extraordinary for a young woman of 20 to join the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, one of the most prestigious teams in Formula 1.

“Since her entry into the Iron Dames project in 2021, Doriane has been a demonstration of talent, determination, and exceptional maturity. Becoming a member of the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Junior Programme is a promising step in her young career.

“As F1 Academy has developed, lining-up for its second season promises to be an interesting challenge for her.

“This is also a wonderful and very positive symbol of the resonance and impact that the Iron Dames project can have in nurturing and blossoming talent. We are proud and delighted to be able to continue to support Doriane as she takes her dream as far as possible.”

