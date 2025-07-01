Mercedes must decide the drivers with which they tackle the new F1 2026 regulations, as talk of a Max Verstappen deal swirls once more.

And that decision will be made soon, as team principal Toto Wolff confirmed that Mercedes‘ F1 2026 driver line-up will be determined before we reach the August summer break.

Mercedes F1 2026 decision looms: Max Verstappen up for grabs?

F1 2026 marks a major change in the world of Formula 1, as not only will new cars hit the grid – smaller models which embrace active aerodynamics – they will be powered by revamped engines, featuring a greater reliance on electrical power, and the use of fully-sustainable biofuels in the internal combustion engine.

Who drives the Mercedes machines is yet to be determined, with neither George Russell nor Kimi Antonelli contracted beyond the end of F1 2025.

The situation took a fresh twist when talk of a renewed push for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen emerged over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, triggered by Russell claiming “ongoing” discussions were taking place between Mercedes and Verstappen.

The reigning four-time World Champion Verstappen is under Red Bull contract until the end of 2028, but the confirmed existence of a performance-related exit clause in that deal continues to fuel rumours over his long-term future, Red Bull’s F1 dominance having faded over the last year.

It is believed that should Verstappen be outside the top four of the Drivers’ Championship after Hungary – the final round before the summer break – then the clause could be triggered, but Wolff wants Mercedes’ F1 2026 line-up set before the summer break arrives.

Verstappen is currently P3 in the standings, nine points ahead of Russell and 36 points up on Charles Leclerc.

Quizzed on the idea of a deadline to decide the Mercedes F1 2026 line-up, Wolff told media including PlanetF1.com in Austria: “You need to be respectable towards the stakeholders in all of that process.

“The organisation, the drivers, everybody, you need to understand the way forward.

“And I don’t want to be sadistic in letting a driver wait, not taking any decisions when it should be taken.

“So I feel we’re in a good space in June. Obviously, there’s lots of discussions around, and I’ve been open with it and transparent and at a certain stage, in the next couple of months – until the summer break, we need to know. Until the summer break, everything is going to be done.”

Red Bull principal Christian Horner suggested that Verstappen “gets quite annoyed” by the talk linking him to Mercedes, and claimed the Silver Arrows are battling their own issues.

The last time that Formula 1 changed the engines was in 2014 and it marked the start of Mercedes’ eight consecutive Constructors’ title wins, creating intrigue over how the team will start out in F1 2026.

“I think they’ve got their own problems,” Horner told media, including PlanetF1.com, after the Austrian Grand Prix. “They were 62 seconds behind the race leader today. So Mercedes have got their own issues.

“We’re just focused on ourselves. We know what the situation is with Max. We know what the contracts are with Max, and the rest is all noise that’s not coming from here.”

