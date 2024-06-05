Exciting Mercedes F1 2026 engine development with plans given big endorsement

George Russell added to the optimism at Mercedes over their 2026 power unit, confirming that they are “very confident” for that new era.

The current power unit regulations in Formula 1 have been in place since 2014, that marking the start of Mercedes’ rise to dominance as they reeled off eight Constructors’ titles in a row between 2014-21. Are they primed to nail the next big change?

Come the 2026 campaign, the Formula 1 chassis regulations will not be alone in received an overhaul, as the same is true for the power units, which will transition to a greater reliance on electrical power and the use of fully-sustainable biofuels for the internal combustion engine.

Already Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and technical director James Allison have spoken very positively about their F1 2026 efforts, with Russell now endorsing that confidence when asked for his response.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com, Russell said: “I mean ordinarily 2026 seems like a long time away but in the world of Formula 1 it’s going to be here tomorrow and the team are feeling really confident for this era.

“I think, you know, the experiences that the team have had, the success in 2014 with the new powertrain, and then obviously the time in Formula E, the work that was done with the Hypercar.

“There are a lot of individuals within HPP [High Performance Powertrains] who have got so much experience with this future technology. So I think that leaves us in a really great place to have a great engine.

“And the work Petronas are doing on the fuel as well is looking really strong. So on the engine side, I think we’re feeling very confident for that era.”

Mercedes F1 driver line-up still to take shape

Wolff believes that Mercedes are in a “very good position” for F1 2026, though at the same time, he was keen to stress that this is not a “guarantee” of success under these future regulations.

“I think we’re in a very good position for 2026, we are ambitious with the targets we set ourselves for the power unit, for the batteries, for the fuel,” he said.

“If we’re able to produce a decent chassis, we’re a good value proposition – but who knows?

“There is a certain degree of confidence that I have in our abilities and resources in HPP and, 2014, we got that right but there’s no guarantee we’re going to get it right in ’26.

“But we are giving it the utmost effort and we have set targets that we believe that are high enough and ambitious enough to have a very competitive power unit.

“2014 was obviously more of a journey into the unknown because it was such a change of regulation, but this is a little bit of a similar situation.”

