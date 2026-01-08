The Mercedes F1 team has declared that it has “new dreams to achieve” in a “mission statement” published ahead of the F1 2026 season.

Mercedes established itself as F1’s dominant force a decade ago, winning a record eight consecutive constructors’ championships between 2014 and 2021.

Mercedes publishes ‘mission statement’ ahead of F1 2026 season

That stint also saw the team collect seven straight drivers’ titles – split between Lewis Hamilton (2014-15 and 2017-20) and Nico Rosberg (2016) – before Max Verstappen and Red Bull ended the team’s dominance.

Mercedes was restricted to just seven victories in total across F1’s ground-effect era in place between 2022 and 2025.

However, the Brackley-based team is widely expected to re-emerge as a leading contender under the new F1 2026 rules, which will see the sport embrace 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics.

George Russell, the five-time race winner, and Andrea Kimi Antonelli will remain the team’s drivers for F1 2026 after a successful first season together last year.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Mercedes unveiled its new look for 2026 last week with the launch of a revised team logo.

The team has followed up that rebrand by publishing what it describes as “our mission statement” to social media.

In a post on Thursday, Mercedes wrote: “You, our fans, are woven into the fabric of who we are.

“As we move into a new era, we commit to taking you with us – closer to the action, the innovation and the ambition that drives us.

“Our journey is one of constant evolution: driven by performance, shaped by integrity and elevated by sophistication.

“Across the year, we will open new doors, share new perspectives and bring you closer to the heart of our bases at Lauda and Morgan Drive.

“We’ve got new dreams to achieve and we want you to be part of our team.”

Mercedes recently announced that its 2026 car, the W17, will be launched on January 22, four days before the start of F1’s behind-closed-doors pre-season test in Barcelona.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, the first track action of 2026 is set to take place tomorrow (January 9) with the new-look Audi F1 team set to hold a filming day at the Spanish Grand Prix venue.

