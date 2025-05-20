Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the INEOS founder and one-third owner of the Mercedes F1 team, has been named the ‘biggest faller’ in the prestigious Sunday Times Rich List after a loss of £6.4billion across 2024/25.

INEOS, the chemicals company founded by Ratcliffe, became principal partner and one-third shareholder of the Mercedes team ahead of the F1 2020 season.

It marked INEOS’s first step in F1 following success in other sports including cycling and football.

Mr Ratcliffe went on to purchase a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United, the famous English football club, in December 2023 with the transaction completed in early 2024.

The deal saw INEOS take full control of all football operations at Man Utd with ambitions to lead the club’s revival after a lean period following the retirement of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Mr Ratcliffe’s stint at the Old Trafford club has proven divisive so far, with Man Utd on course to finish 16th out of 20 clubs in the Premier League this season.

However, the club will have a shot at redemption on Wednesday as Man Utd face Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Europa League, Europe’s second-tier tournament behind the prestigious Champions League, in Bilbao on Wednesday.

Mr Ratcliffe has received a blow ahead of the match with the annual Sunday Times Rich List claiming that his personal fortune has diminished by £6.473billion over the last 12 months.

It makes the 72-year-old the ‘biggest faller’ in the 2025 rich list, with Mr Ratcliffe now estimated to be worth £17.046billion.

Mr Ratcliffe’s £6.4billion loss makes him the biggest faller by some margin, with the next biggest loser Sir Leonard Blavatnik, the businessman and philanthropist, who lost an estimated £3.521billion across 2024/25.

In a further blow to Mr Ratcliffe, INEOS director and 20 per cent stakeholder Andy Currie is also listed among the top-five biggest fallers having lost an estimated £1.919billion over the last 12 months.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, insisted in February that there are no plans for INEOS to withdraw its support of the F1 team, describing Mr Ratcliffe as one of the “three amigos.”

He said: “[It was] never a consideration.

“Jim Ratcliffe is one of us three amigos – Mercedes, Jim and I. We are never going to part ways. He’s been a great sponsor. We have had projects together.

“Nothing you read in the news will change anything.”

Mr Ratcliffe reaffirmed his commitment to Mercedes with visits to the recent Australian and Miami grands prix.

