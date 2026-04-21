Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Kimi Antonelli reacting to the FIA outlawing a clever Mercedes deployment trick as the F1 2026 rule changes come under the microscope.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Kimi Antonelli admits banned Mercedes trick ‘not so safe’ after FIA technical directive

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has acknowledged that the team’s engine deployment trick banned by the FIA was “not so safe” after it made him a “sitting duck” in Japan.

It comes after F1’s governing body issued a new technical directive to outlaw the trick believed to have been used by cars powered by Mercedes and Red Bull Powertrains engines.

The trick saw cars maintain maximum deployment for longer on the approach to the timing line on push laps at the cost of a 60-second MGU-K shutdown period.

Read more: Banned Mercedes engine trick ‘not so safe’ as FIA issues new technical directive

Analysis: Why the F1 2026 rule changes are evolution, not revolution

The FIA confirmed a series of tweaks to the F1 2026 rule on Monday after a high-level meeting involving Formula 1 stakeholders.

Most changes, related to energy management and safety, will come into effect from the next race in Miami.

PlanetF1.com’s Mat Coch reacts to the changes.

Read more: Why F1’s 2026 rule vote chose evolution over revolution

James Vowles welcomes ‘sensible’ F1 2026 rule changes

Williams team principal James Vowles has applauded Formula 1’s “sensible changes” following Monday’s crunch talks regarding the new F1 2026 regulations.

Vowles has become the first team boss to address the matter since the tweaks to the rules were announced.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, had warned ahead of Monday’s meeting that F1 should not take a “baseball bat” to the regulations.

Read more: F1 2026 rule tweaks billed as ‘sensible’ ahead of Miami debut

Jos Verstappen: McLaren offered GP Lambiase ‘a lot of money’

Jos Verstappen says GianPiero Lambiase is leaving Red Bull for McLaren “because they’re offering him a lot of money.”

It comes days after his son, the Red Bull driver and four-time world champion Max Verstappen, spoke of the “fantastic offer” his race engineer had received from McLaren.

Lambiase will join McLaren in the role of chief racing officer ‘no later’ than 2028.

Read more: Jos Verstappen claims ‘money’ a key factor in Lambiase’s move to McLaren

Lando Norris wins Laureus award

McLaren driver Lando Norris has been handed a Laureus award for Breakthrough of the Year.

Norris secured his first F1 world championship in 2025, prevailing in a three-way fight with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris pipped four-time world champion Verstappen to the title by just two points.

Read more: Lando Norris lands major Laureus honour after stunning 2025 F1 title fight