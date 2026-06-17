Mercedes has formally lodged its petition to review the stewards’ decision to rescind Pierre Gasly’s post-Monaco GP time penalty.

Having announced its intent over the Barcelona GP, FIA documents confirm Toto Wolff’s team has exercised its right.

Mercedes escalates Monaco GP penalty controversy with FIA review request

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Mercedes lodged a notice of intent on the Friday of the Barcelona GP weekend, shortly after stewards revoked two post-race time penalties for Gasly.

It elevated the Alpine driver onto the podium from seventh in the provisional classification and caused a stir within the paddock.

That centred on the inability for others who were also caught speeding in the pit lane to appeal their penalties.

George Russell was one such driver and ultimately served a drive-through after his initial five-second penalty was not served correctly at his first pit stop.

Key to Alpine winning its review was the admission from Formula One Management that the measurement of a timing loop in pit lane was incorrect.

FOM provides the timing system used to police pit lane speeding, providing stewards with false positives.

Gasly’s was proved to be such a case with data from the car and the FOM admission.

However, Alpine was the only team able to appeal as its penalty was converted to time added on to Gasly’s final race time.

It created an us-versus-them scenario where drivers and teams experienced the same punishment but were unable to access the same avenues to redress it.

Hence Mercedes has lodged its petition to Review the revised result of the Monaco GP, citing the Gasly decision.

“The Stewards received a petition for Review under Article 14.1.1 of the FIA International Sporting Code from Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team on Friday 12th June 2026 in respect of the decision of the Stewards of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, Documents 99, breach of Article B1.6.3a of the FIA F1 Regulations in relation to Car 10,” the stewards’ document states.

“The team representative is required to report to the Stewards on Saturday 20th June 2026, at 09:00 CEST in relation to the above.”

Set to take place via video conference, Mercedes faces a two-part challenge.

In the first instance, it must prove that it has a “significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the stewards at the time of the Decision.”

Should it clear that hurdle, a standard hearing will then take place, including the new evidence.

Wolff has conceded that his team’s chances of success in the matter were low, but that it’s an avenue he’s obliged to explore.

“We wrote to the FIA for a right of review as well,” he confirmed to Sky Sports in Barcelona.

“To be honest, I’m not sure this is a realistic outcome, because you open up a can of worms.

“Normally, if you haven’t done that, you get a stop and go, and you didn’t do it, it’s 20 seconds. That 20 seconds would put George back to P4.

“But then what are all the other consequences?

“So, I don’t think this is going to hold with the judges, but we have to do it for George’s benefit.”

The pit lane loop blunder has led the sport into a bizarre paradox where stewards were obliged to hear Alpine’s Right of Review and, given the evidence produced, progress it to a hearing.

With proof that Gasly was not speeding, there was no choice but to overturn the original decision and rescind the post-race time penalty.

However, in doing so the decision arguably breaches the International Sporting Code when it comes to sporting fairness.

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