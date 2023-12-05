Mercedes fire back at FIA’s ‘unsubstantiated allegations’ regarding Toto Wolff

Mercedes have firmly denied reports regarding Toto Wolff and critcised the FIA for their handling of the investigation.

The FIA announced earlier on Tuesday that they had opened an investigation regarding a potential leak of secret information to an unnamed team principal.

Mercedes have now confirmed that investigation was in regards to Wolff with one media report suggesting he had been privy to confidential information from his wife Susie.

Susie Wolff is managing director of the F1 Academy and therefore an employee of FOM.

The FIA initially refused to confirm whether it was Wolff they were looking into, vaguely suggesting it was following “media reports”, but Mercedes have now hit back criticising the way the governing body has handled the affair.

A statement read: “We note the generic statement from the FIA this evening, which responds to unsubstantiated allegations from a single media outlet, and the off-record briefing which has linked it to the team principal of Mercedes-AMG F1.

“The team has received no communication from the FIA Compliance Department on this topic and it was highly surprising to learn of the investigation through a media statement.

“We wholly reject the allegation in the statement and associated media coverage, which wrongly impinges on the integrity and compliance of our team principal.

“As a matter of course, we invite full, prompt, and transparent correspondence from the FIA Compliance Department regarding this investigation and its contents.”

Formula 1 itself, with whom Susie Wolff is employed, also commented suggesting that had been no breach.

It said: “We note the public statement made by the FIA this evening that was not shared with us in advance. We have complete confidence that the allegations are wrong, and we have robust processes and procedures that ensure the segregation of information and responsibilities in the event of any potential conflict of interest.

“We are confident that no member of our team has made any unauthorised disclosure to a team principal and would caution anyone against making imprudent and serious allegations without substance.”