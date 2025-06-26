Not giving George Russell a new contract would be a foolish move from Mercedes, argues the squad’s simulator driver, Anthony Davidson.

That is as long as reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen does not come on the market, Davidson adds, as speculation continues to bubble away in the background over Verstappen’s long-term future as a Red Bull driver.

Could Max Verstappen scupper Russell’s Mercedes contract hopes?

Russell is piecing together one of his strongest, most consistent seasons to date in F1 2025, and took to the top step of the podium for the first time this year in Canada.

Yet, Mercedes currently has a clean slate when it comes to its F1 2026 line-up, with neither Russell nor impressive rookie team-mate Kimi Antonelli contracted beyond 2025.

Russell’s wait for a new deal goes on despite claiming a fourth career victory with Mercedes in Canada, and Davidson – speaking ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix – said only the chance that Verstappen comes up for grabs could make re-signing Russell a no-brainer.

Verstappen is under contract at Red Bull until the end of 2028, though the existence of a performance-related exit clause continues to fuel talk over his future; Red Bull’s dominance having faded away with Verstappen third in the current Drivers’ Championship standings.

Asked by Sky F1 if there is a ’90 per cent’ likelihood that Russell continues racing for Mercedes in F1 2026, Davidson replied: “I thought that Lewis Hamilton was going to stay at Mercedes when there were rumours about him going to Ferrari, but I was wrong there, so I don’t want to assume that Russell is going to stay.

“But, he’s obviously very much part of the family, he’s the original young driver that came up through that young driver academy within Mercedes. They nurtured his career through F3, F2 and then into Williams with the Mercedes power unit, and then now into Mercedes.

“And he’s a race winner, he’s really driving a strong season this year.

“And I think unless Verstappen were to come on the market, you’d be a fool not to sign Russell.”

Potentially, Russell will not have much longer to wait to receive his new Mercedes contract, with Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport speculating that Mercedes is waiting for Russell’s home race – the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 6 – to announce his new deal.

In theory, Russell’s Canada win, plus another strong showing at the Austrian GP – a race he won last year – would boost his cause, but Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said after the Canadian Grand Prix that race wins have no impact on his decision-making.

“He’s been so long with us, and he’s growing,” Wolff told the post-race media in Montreal. “The steps he’s made from the young driver in Williams to coming to Mercedes at a difficult time, being on par with Lewis and since Lewis left being clearly the senior driver in the team.

“It comes natural, it’s not here’s some politics. He’s just taken the place that he merits and deserves. The ambience in the team is great.

“We must wait on some kind of timeline when we want to settle these things with triple headers getting out of the way and one race after the other now in June and July. But we’re going to get there.

“We’re going to get there. He’s been a Mercedes junior in the same way that Kimi was since he was 16.

“So, it isn’t dependent on whether he wins a race, whether he performs, because we know he can.”

