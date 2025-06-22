Mercedes could confirm the signing of George Russell’s new contract at the upcoming British Grand Prix, it has been claimed.

Russell has enjoyed an impressive start to the F1 2025 season, culminating in his fourth career victory at last weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Mercedes to announce new George Russell contract at British Grand Prix?

That victory, along with four further podium finishes across the first 10 races, sees Russell sit as best of the rest in the Drivers’ Championship behind the dominant McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, the reigning four-time World Champion.

Despite his promising start to the campaign, which has seen him outscore rookie team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli by 63 points, Russell has faced an uncertain future with his current contract due to expire at the end of this season.

Mercedes have been persistently linked with a move for Verstappen over the last 12 months, with Russell exploring a variety of alternative options for F1 2026.

George Russell to sign new Mercedes contract?

After being spotted in conversation with McLaren bosses Zak Brown and Andrea Stella in the paddock at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March, Russell was seen embracing Alpine executive adviser Flavio Briatore at the following race in China.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, it emerged in April that Russell had held informal talks with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who publicly expressed an interest in signing the British driver last season.

More recently, Aston Martin have emerged as another potential destination for Russell with the team reportedly ‘expressing interest’ in the four-time race winner.

Russell has been consistent throughout that his priority is to remain with Mercedes for the F1 2026 season, when sweeping changes to the chassis and engine rules could see the Brackley-based team rise again as a title-contending force.

And it has been suggested that a decision on Russell’s future is close and that an announcement from Mercedes could come within the next two weeks.

A report by respected German publication Auto Motor und Sport has claimed that the team could be waiting until the weekend of Russell’s home race, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 6, to confirm his new contract.

It is not uncommon for teams to wait until a driver’s home race to announce a contract extension for maximum publicity.

Russell’s previous contract extension with Mercedes was announced on the eve of the 2023 Italian Grand Prix at Monza on the same day the team confirmed a new two-year deal for then-team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton did not see the end of that deal after the seven-time World Champion activated a break clause just five months later to force through his move to Ferrari for F1 2026.

Speaking after his victory in Canada last weekend, Russell insisted that he is “pretty relaxed” about his Mercedes future.

Asked how his win could impact Mercedes’ decision, he said: “It doesn’t hurt! It doesn’t hurt at all.

“But as I’ve said many times, I’m not concerned at all about next year. I know I’m going to be on the grid next year.

“I feel that I’m driving better than ever. I still feel I’ve got more in the tank.

“I feel ready to fight for a World Championship, and I think results like today, results like Bahrain this year when we got half a chance of a good result, we’re there to take it.

“I’m pretty relaxed. Just enjoying the moment, enjoying my racing, and just taking it week by week.

“I’m not talking with anybody else and any teams who have shown interest, I have been quite open to say my intentions are to stay with Mercedes.

“That has always been clear. I am loyal to Mercedes. They gave me this chance to get into Formula 1.

“There haven’t been any hard feelings with any of the talks that have been going around, especially around Max.

“Because, like I said on numerous times, why wouldn’t teams be interested in Max?

“If every driver had no contracts for next year, Max would be number one for every single team and that’s understandable.

“Ultimately, there are two seats for every race team.

“I knew if I continue to perform as I’m doing, my position would not be under threat whatsoever, so I feel in a good place.

“We’re in no rush to do contract negotiations. We want to win together.

“Especially Kimi and I being team-mates now – we’re getting a result like today, both junior drivers from Mercedes, we’re both doing the job in terms of performance.

“Why would you want to change something that’s working?”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at last month’s Monaco Grand Prix, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff indicated that a new contract for Russell could arrive before the summer break.

Asked if Russell will be forced to wait until September for a new deal, Wolff said: “Definitely not that long.

“George and I are totally clear of how this is going to go and [there is] 100 per cent alignment.

“There is no such thing as dragging this on, because that’s not what we do.”

