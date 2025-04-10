GPDA director George Russell calls for FIA stability following latest departure

Following the resignation of the FIA’s deputy president Robert Reid, GPDA director George Russell has said it’s a “shame to see”.

On Thursday, the FIA’s deputy president Robert Reid confirmed he has resigned from the governing body.

George Russell: We keep saying, ‘What’s next?’

Reid’s departure is the most recent in what has been a tumultuous period for F1’s governing body who, over the last two years, have seen senior officials like Tim Nielsen, Tim Goss, Natalie Robyn, Deborah Mayer, Luke Skipper, Paolo Basarri, Tim Mayer, Janette Tan, Jacob Bangsgaard, and race directors Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, part ways.

Working directly under president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Reid had formed part of his administration since Ben Sulayem’s election victory in 2021, but has resigned following what he described as becoming part of a system that “no longer reflects” principles of “greater transparency, stronger governance, and more collaborative leadership”.

As a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), George Russell responded to the latest turmoil to hit the FIA, with the Mercedes driver urging stability to break out in the FIA’s leadership.

“Unfortunately, I think every time we hear some news from that side of the sport, it’s not really a big surprise,” he told media, including PlanetF1.com, at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

“So it’s clearly a real shame to see, and somebody who’s very well respected within the sport and being there for so long – as we keep saying, it’s like what’s next?

“So yes, it’s a shame to see, and hopefully, we get more stability sooner but later.”

Elaborating, Russell said that efforts by the GPDA to collaborate more closely with the FIA’s decision-making processes, such as the introduction of a controversial ‘Appendix B’ governing driver behavioural standards ruleset into the International Sporting Code over the winter, have fallen on deaf ears.

“Ultimately, it’s getting to a point now where these things are happening so often,” he said.

“As drivers, we were trying to get involved in the past, didn’t really make much headroom, and things seem to continuously be going in an unstable direction.

“So I’ve got to be honest, we’re getting to a point now where, with our actions having little impact with those guys, we’ve got to trust in the teams and Formula 1 to work with the FIA, to come to a common ground, and, if we can help, we want to be be there.

“But often, it just seems like things are going in their own direction.”

Russell confirmed that the GPDA had received a letter of explanation from Reid regarding his decision to leave his post.

Explained: The FIA’s role in F1

What did Robert Reid say in his resignation?

In a statement posted to his own social media channels, Reid said, “After deep reflection, I have made the difficult decision to resign as FIA Deputy President for Sport.

“I took on this role to help deliver greater transparency, stronger governance, and more collaborative leadership.

“Over time, those principles have been increasingly set aside, and I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that no longer reflects them.

“Stepping away was not easy; however, staying would have meant compromising what I believe in.

“This is about principles, not politics.

“Motorsport deserves leadership rooted in integrity, accountability, and respect for process.

“That’s the minimum standard we should all expect and demand.”

Reid’s departure came just after David Richards, the chairman of Motorsport UK, launched a fresh criticism of Ben Sulayem by highlighting a perceived “shift in the moral compass of our leadership.”

Mr. Richards previously threatened legal action against Ben Sulayem last month over what he called the “erosion of accountability and good governance within the FIA.”

The former F1 team boss had been blocked from attending a World Motor Sport Council meeting after refusing to sign a stricter non-disclosure agreement that reportedly forbade those attending from discussing matters pertinent to the FIA outside official settings.

Mr Richards was one of two people banned, along with Mr Reid.

The FIA’s general manager Alberto Villareal responded via a letter sent to Motorsport UK, requesting public reposting, in which Villareal said, The FIA, as is common in business, and I am sure in the many organisations that you have led, has procedures in place to protect and safeguard confidential information, including confidentiality agreements. Such agreements are very much a standard part of business.

“The unauthorised disclosure of information not only damages the FIA but undermines our ability to fulfil our mission to member clubs impacting the objectives of growing motorsport participation, increasing accessibility and cultivating innovation in the sport we love.

“It is therefore unsurprising that those steps the FIA has taken to preserve confidentiality were overwhelmingly supported by a super majority of World Motor Sport Council members. With this in mind, we struggle to understand your reluctance to be bound by the same terms and conditions as your fellow members, given you acknowledge the damage the numerous leaks from the World Motor Sport Council have made to the FIA’s mission.

“As a responsible member of the Council and someone who operates with integrity, I trust that you could have no reasonable objection to an agreement which simply serves to reinforce existing duties of confidentiality, and which is in line with best practice for an organisation of the FIA’s responsibilities and standing. There is no question of this being a “gagging order” as your letter characterises it.”

