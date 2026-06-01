Mercedes has admitted that it may take “several months” to complete its investigation into the exact cause of George Russell’s retirement at the Canadian Grand Prix.

It comes after James Allison, the team’s technical director, confirmed that Russell suffered a “catastrophic” battery failure in Montreal following an initial probe.

Mercedes facing extended wait in George Russell DNF investigation

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Russell suffered his first retirement of the F1 2026 season in Canada last weekend, coming to a halt after 29 laps.

It came as another blow to the 28-year-old’s title hopes at a circuit where he has impressed over recent years, with Russell falling 43 points behind teammate Kimi Antonelli after five races.

Russell commented after the race that the F1 2026 world championship is now Antonelli’s “to lose” given his commanding early lead in the standings.

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As reported by PlanetF1.com last week, Allison revealed the team’s findings from an initial investigation.

Allison confirmed that Russell had suffered an “engine kill caused by a failure in the battery, which suffered a catastrophic failure.”

He added that Mercedes had discovered some “heat damage” to the battery, which was found in a “fairly unhappy” state.

In a new update, deputy team principal Bradley Lord has revealed that it will take “several months” for the hardware to return to Mercedes’ factory for a more thorough investigation.

Appearing on Mercedes’ Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show, Lord said: “It’s always a funny feeling when you know one car has won the race and the other one’s retired through no fault of the driver.

“It’s very hard to feel truly jubilant when you’ve seen lots of points go begging.

“It was absolutely no fault of George’s; he drove brilliantly all weekend and I think would have been a very worthy winner of the grand prix as well after his performance to take two pole positions and the Sprint win.

“It was a sudden kill of the ERS system on the car as he came into Turn 8 and then that did a reasonable amount of damage afterwards as well.

“We got the car back and were able to get the module out of it. It had to undergo some unusual safety procedures and then has to be shipped back actually to the UK.

“It will therefore be several months before the hardware gets back and we need to really dig through the data to understand exactly what went wrong and then work out how we try and prevent a repeat on any of the other modules in the future.”

Evan Short, Mercedes’ trackside electronics leader, explained that the team received no warning signals before Russell’s failure.

Asked whether the team can see signs in the telemetry when a failure like Russell’s is imminent, he said: “In this particular case, very little.

“When we’re looking at the data, the first thing we see is a sudden stop in all the squiggly lines that we’re looking at.

“And of course, the first thing we think is: ‘Oh, something’s gone wrong on my laptop.’

“And then you look around and think: ‘Oh, no one’s got any data.’

“Because we don’t tend to be watching the television live, that’s the first thing you notice.

“It’s only when you then glance up at the TV and see the car grinding to a halt that you realise what’s really happened.

“But as Bradley says, we’ve got a lot of folks going through that data now with a fine toothcomb.

“Whilst we won’t have the hardware back, I’m sure there’s going to be some clues in the seconds leading up to the failure.”

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