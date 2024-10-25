Mercedes’ George Russell suffered a big crash during second practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix after losing control of his W15.

The British driver lost control of his Mercedes W15 at high speed while negotiating the esses in the second sector at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

George Russell suffers hefty impact in Mexico

Less than 15 minutes into the second practice session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix, Russell was negotiating his way through the high-speed sweeps that make up most of the second sector of the circuit.

With the session given over to a Pirelli tyre test, Russell was embarking on a C4 performance run as defined by the tyre manufacturer when he took too much kerb through the right-hand Turn 8.

This unsettled his Mercedes to the point where he lost control of the rear entirely and spun around 270 degrees before hitting the TecPro barriers sideways in what was a nasty sudden stop – Russell was unfortunate to go off at a point where he hit the barriers with just a layer or two fitted in front of the concrete wall, such was the unusual positioning of his off.

Russell was able to gingerly climb out of the cockpit of the W15 but was in clear discomfort as he was shown holding his ribs and he was guided to the Medical Car while limping – he was brought straight to the Medical Centre at the circuit.

It’s the second big accident Russell has had in the last week, with the British driver having crashed out of Q3 at the United States Grand Prix as both he and teammate Lewis Hamilton struggled with the handling of their cars at the Austin circuit.

Mercedes confirmed Russell’s attendance at the Medical Centre and explained that Russell suffered an impact in excess of 30G – he has since been released from the Medical Centre and is “physically okay” according to a team’s spokesperson.

In the off-chance Russell proves unable to take any further part in this weekend’s action, Mercedes can call upon reserve driver Kimi Antonelli – the Italian driver took part in FP1 as part of the rookie running, and is already confirmed as the team’s successor for Lewis Hamilton next season.

The Pirelli tyre test underway in the session has been heavily compromised by the crash, due to the timer continuing under the lengthy red flag stoppage.

The intention of the extended 90-minute session was to run performance and long runs of the current specification Pirelli compounds as a baseline against the prototype 2025 compounds, with 30 minutes also given over to the usual race drivers who sat out FP1 as the teams handed track time to junior drivers as the regulations require throughout the year.

