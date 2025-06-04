Mercedes reveal true extent of Russell damage after Verstappen clash

George Russell reported over team radio that he had suffered “damage” in the Spanish GP collision with Max Verstappen.

And after investigating, Mercedes found what they deemed little more than a “rash” on the W16, which will have no implications for the team looking ahead to the next round, the Canadian Grand Prix.

Verstappen inflicts ‘a rash’ upon Russell’s Mercedes

Verstappen and Russell twice found themselves banging wheels late in the Spanish Grand Prix, the first instance coming at Turn 1 as the Safety Car returned to the pit lane and the race restarted, Russell looking down the inside of Verstappen in pursuit of P4, as a nudge sent Verstappen into the run-off.

The Dutchman returned to the track still ahead of Russell, with Red Bull making the call to Verstappen to give up the position, creating only further frustration for the reigning four-time World Champion.

It looked like he was going to oblige, slowing on the approach to Turn 5, only to get back on the throttle and hit Russell who was going around the outside. Both drivers continued, with Verstappen receiving a 10-second penalty which demoted him to P10 in the final classification.

Russell said over Mercedes team radio that he had “damage” from that incident, and as part of Mercedes’ post-Spanish Grand Prix debrief, technical director James Allison was asked whether a lot of damage had been sustained.

He replied: “No. Enough that we felt it, but not enough that there’ll be any, even the hint of it when we show up at the next track.

“It’s just a little bit of rash from bumping into the other car.”

In the aftermath of the race, Verstappen took to social media to issue a statement, acknowledging that the incident with Russell was “not right”.

Verstappen has now reached a tally of 11 points on his FIA Super Licence, leaving him at risk of a one-race ban, triggered by hitting 12.

Verstappen wrote: “We had an exciting strategy and good race in Barcelona, till the safety car came out.

“Our tyre choice to the end and some moves after the safety car restart fuelled my frustration, leading to a move that was not right and shouldn’t have happened.

“I always give everything out there for the team and emotions can run high.

“You win some together, you lose some together.

“See you in Montreal.”

Verstappen’s P10 in Barcelona saw him fall 49 points behind Drivers’ Championship leader Oscar Piastri, who won the Spanish Grand Prix to take a fifth win of the season.

