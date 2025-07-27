Kimi Antonelli acknowledges difficult period in ‘backward step’ admission

Kimi Antonelli believes his driving has become forced and unnatural recently, as he strives to come out of a blip in self-confidence.

The 18-year-old Italian is one of the highly-rated rookies on the grid this season, and is expected to have his future with the Brackley-based team for 2026 confirmed over the coming weeks.

Kimi Antonelli: I’ve been struggling for confidence

However, after a strong and consistent start to the season with five points finishes from six races, the second quarter of the season has been less kind.

Aside from his maiden F1 podium in Canada, Antonelli has retired from four of the last six races and, at Silverstone, had a nondescript weekend as he failed to gel with the balance of his Mercedes W16.

The sapping of his confidence has continued in Belgium, finishing 17th in the Sprint race from his 19th place grid slot, while he could only manage the 18th-quickest time in qualifying for the Grand Prix.

With no particular extraneous circumstances, an emotional Antonelli admitted he’s going through a difficult period in which he is driving unnaturally to his abilities.

“Since the European season, I’ve been struggling to find confidence with the car, and I’ve felt I’ve done a backward step, and it’s a difficult moment for me, because I feel like I have no confidence on pushing,” the young rookie said.

“Yesterday [Friday], I tried to push a bit too much, and then I spun. That kind of hurts the confidence even more.

“It’s a difficult period. I think we know the limitation we have but, with the way I’m driving, I’m just increasing the problem.

“That gives me even less confidence with the car.”

Asked by PlanetF1.com about how he can work with Mercedes to ensure he doesn’t start overthinking the situation, Antonelli replied, “The team has been trying to help me as much as possible.

“But, yeah, on my side probably, I’m trying to change the way I’m driving too much, and it feels like I’m not driving naturally.

“It’s very forced the way I’m driving, and it’s just difficult.”

As for what Antonelli needs in order to start recapturing some of the impressive consistency and speed he showed for most of the opening half of the year, he said, “Definitely more stability because, with the way I drive, I’m a bit more aggressive with the inputs compared to George.

“I’m a bit more aggressive overall. I tend to try and carry a lot of speed into the corner. With the limitation I have, I’m just increasing the problem.

“So, on my side, I’m trying to change the way I’m driving a little bit to also have the balance.

“Of course, it’s impossible to have the perfect balance. I’m just trying to work on that side. But it’s not easy.”

