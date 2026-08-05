Mercedes are edging closer to engine penalties for both Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, with Toto Wolff admitting the team is already considering where to take the inevitable grid drops.

One possible venue is Monza, as while that would mean a back-of-the-grid start for Antonelli at his home track, it would take the pressure off the championship leader’s shoulders.

Toto Wolff explains Kimi Antonelli and George Russell engine penalty dilemma

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Antonelli and Russell have both closed in on power unit penalties.

Mercedes fitted a new internal combustion engine to Antonelli’s W17 at the Belgian Grand Prix after discovering a potential issue in his Silverstone engine.

The Italian took a fourth ICE and a fourth exhaust set, with the drivers limited to only four of each component before the penalties begin to rack up.

Should he move on to a fifth of either component, he would be handed a 10-place grid penalty – 20 places if both parts are changed.

Mercedes also fitted Antonelli’s car with a second MGU-K, of which three are allowed, and a fifth power unit ancillary component. The PU-ANC allocation for the season is six.

Russell, meanwhile, took his fourth power unit after qualifying in Hungary, having stopped on track when the team detected a loss of water pressure during Q3.

Mercedes fitted his W17 with a new power unit, with Russell telling PlanetF1.com and other accredited media: “I’m sort of past the point of disappointment now, because if I continue to be disappointed with everything that goes on, I’ll just be disappointed every day of the week. So I’ve got to stay positive.”

Russell, however, is also now one power unit failure away from a grid penalty.

Mercedes team principal Wolff is hoping his drivers can avoid it, but with 12 races remaining, it is perhaps more of a case of finding the perfect venue to take the grid drop.

“In terms of engine penalties, I still very much hope we don’t need to take it,” he told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media in Budapest.

But, if it comes to it, Wolff hinted that Monza would be the ideal venue, especially for Antonelli.

Not only does the track offer overtaking opportunities for a fast car fitted with a fresh internal combustion engine, but it would also take the pressure off the Italian’s shoulders at his home track.

“We need to decide when that is,” Wolff continued, “when we need to take one, and which tracks.

“There could be one that can be very special for Kimi, but on paper, [it] looks like it’s a good place to take an engine penalty.

“So need to speak about whether we want to take an engine penalty in Monza.

“We take the pressure off him in Monza to start from the back.

“It’s just, you know, our reliability has been just not good. Whether we take a penalty or not, we shall see.”

Kimi Antonelli v George Russell: Mercedes F1 2026 scores

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Engine penalties could yet play a role in the championship.

Mercedes and its customer teams have suffered several power unit-related issues, with Lando Norris the first to take an engine penalty when his McLaren MCL40 was fitted with a new power electrics unit that exceeded his limit for the season.

Norris qualified third but lined up P13 and could only recover to seventh in the Grand Prix.

Antonelli leads the Drivers’ standings by 50 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Russell a further nine off the pace.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: