Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes feature prominently as we recap the key F1 news headlines from Wednesday.

Mercedes has launched a detailed inspection of Antonelli’s W17 following the Italian’s post-race comments at Zandvoort. Meanwhile, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has made an eye-opening claim over the W17’s development cycle. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Kimi Antonelli W17 subject to Mercedes investigation

Antonelli informed Mercedes of progressive understeer with each tyre set used during the Dutch Grand Prix, culminating in a challenging final stint.

Mercedes has been left in the dark over what the cause could have been, as Andrew Shovlin confirmed that a deep investigation is underway.

Read more – Mercedes launches Kimi Antonelli W17 inspection after Dutch GP

Toto Wolff in ‘haven’t got the money’ Mercedes claim

Mercedes team principal and part-owner, Toto Wolff, admitted that the team “haven’t got the money” to add further upgrades than are already planned to react to rivals’ developments.

This surprise suggestion comes at a time where McLaren has seemingly taken a significant step forward, Lando Norris having won back-to-back races.

Read more – Mercedes ‘haven’t got the money’ to react to rival upgrade push

Honda addresses engine upgrade after Alonso claim

Fernando Alonso was left with a feeling of “back to square one” with the challenges of driving the new Honda engine at Zandvoort.

The Japanese manufacturer’s chief engineer has weighed in, setting a “main aim” with this engine which should be music to the ears of Alonso.

Read more – Honda issues engine upgrade statement after Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen ‘$80m’ Rosberg claim

Verstappen has extended his Red Bull deal through 2030. At the first race held since that news, the Dutch Grand Prix, Nico Rosberg went to the Red Bull team boss with what he heard “from Max’s camp”.

Laurent Mekies addressed two “statements” made by Rosberg, the 2016 world champion.

Read more – Max Verstappen ‘$80 million’ Rosberg claim triggers Mekies response

Carlos Sainz explains Williams stay after rival interest

Verstappen was not the only key player in F1’s latest ‘silly season’ to recently confirm his future. Sainz has committed to Williams for F1 2027.

Despite rival offers floating around, Sainz detailed why he was not prepared to leave Williams.

Read more – Carlos Sainz explains key factor behind long-term Williams commitment

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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