It is time to bring you up to speed with the latest F1 news after another busy day in the world of Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton features prominently with Mercedes giving fans the chance to play a special part in the final race together for this history-making partnership, while Formula 1’s governing body the FIA has parted ways with another senior staff member. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

Mercedes launch Lewis Hamilton W15 livery fan initiative

Hamilton and Mercedes have shattered records together since joining forces in 2013, Hamilton winning six of his seven World titles in Mercedes colours, but the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will mark the final time that the Brit heads into F1 battle as a Mercedes driver.

And 150 lucky fans will get their name placed on Hamilton’s W15 in Abu Dhabi, with a free-to-enter prize draw launched.

Read more – Mercedes announce special Lewis Hamilton livery plans for final race together

FIA compliance officer departs

It was only on Tuesday that the departure of FIA F1 race director Niels Wittich was confirmed, and now, compliance officer Paolo Basarri has also reportedly departed.

President Mohammed Ben Sulayem apparently has made the call to relieve Basarri of his duties.

Read more – Another shock departure from FIA reported in slew of alleged dismissals

Jacques Villeneuve questions McLaren’s winning mentality

At the last race in Brazil, McLaren driver Lando Norris saw his Drivers’ title hopes effectively come to an end as Max Verstappen delivered an iconic drive to victory, extending his Championship lead to 62 points. But, that changed nothing for McLaren, as per team boss Andrea Stella, as “the Constructors’ Championship was always our priority.”

“That’s what teams that don’t win say,” according to Villeneuve.

Read more – ‘Very odd’ McLaren ‘said the weirdest thing’ after Brazilian GP defeat

Red Bull/VCARB honoured Daniel Ricciardo’s Singapore ‘wish’

The Singapore Grand Prix was a strange final race weekend as an F1 driver for Ricciardo, as while all the signs pointed towards that being his last race, his exit from the Red Bull junior team VCARB was not made official until after the race weekend.

Red Bull received a good deal of criticism for the lack of a farewell celebration opportunity for Ricciardo, one of F1’s most popular personalities, but according to VCARB CEO Peter Bayer, it was Ricciardo “wish” that no announcement was made in Singapore.

Read more – Inside Daniel Ricciardo’s exit: 2am meetings, a ‘terrible moment’, and a ‘wish’ granted

Max Verstappen’s brutal take on F1 2025 launch event

Formula 1 has announced a new launch season initiative for F1 2025, whereby the liveries for all 10 teams will be unveiled under one roof at the 02 in London.

So, what does Verstappen make of that news? “I hope I’m sick that week.”

Read more – Max Verstappen ‘hopes he’s sick’ for F1 75 launch show event