Mercedes are giving fans the chance to have their name on the W15 driven by Lewis Hamilton as he contests his final race with the team.

The union of Hamilton and Mercedes has achieved record-breaking success since it began in 2013, Hamilton winning six of his record-equalling seven World titles during Mercedes’ historic streak of eight consecutive Constructors’ titles between 2014-21. However, it is a partnership which is approaching its end.

150 fans to have their name on Mercedes W15 of Lewis Hamilton

Three rounds remain for Hamilton as a Mercedes driver before he makes his blockbuster move to Ferrari, a switch which was announced ahead of the F1 2024 season.

And for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton’s final race in Mercedes colours, 150 fans will see their name appear on Hamilton’s W15.

To enter, fans must simply head to the Mercedes website and enter their name, email and country where they reside. The prize draw can be accessed here. It is free to enter.

The prize draw began at 0900 GMT on 14 November and will remain open until 23:59 GMT on 26 November. You must be 18 or over to enter.

It looks like Hamilton will need to wait until 2025 to get his first feel for F1 life at the wheel of a Ferrari, as PlanetF1.com understands that the prospect of an early release for Hamilton to represent Ferrari in the Abu Dhabi post-F1 2024 season test is off the table, with promotional and farewell work for Hamilton and Mercedes already planned for the days following the Abu Dhabi finale.

However, Hamilton looks set to receive plenty of running in a Ferrari ahead of the F1 2025 season-opener – an honour which returns to Melbourne that year – as the team are planning some TPC [Testing of a Previous Car] outings for the seven-time World Champion.

“I’m not sure that he needs tons of hours of acclimatisation,” Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur said of Hamilton when speaking to Motorsport.com.

“He is experienced enough to be quick on the first day, or at least very soon. We’ll have one or two TPC days, plus the test in Bahrain, and that will be enough.

“For sure we have part of the team already focusing on ’25, on the test plan, on the communication and so, with Lewis being part of this, but not on the race team and it’s not on my mind.”

