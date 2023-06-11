Mercedes spark Shakira frenzy with tweet in wake of Lewis Hamilton rumours

Mercedes have sparked a strong response from F1 fans on social media after posting an image of rumoured Lewis Hamilton love interest Shakira on their social media channels.

Hamilton and Shakira are reportedly dating each other with the duo said have grown close over the last few months.

Those rumours have only grown stronger after the recent Spanish Grand Prix when Shakira came to watch Hamilton in action at the Circuit de Catalunya before heading out for dinner together with friends. They were pictured looking very cosy together as images surfaced online.

Hamilton and Shakira have since continued to meet up in Miami in the downtime between Spain and Canada on the F1 calendar – and now Mercedes have added further fuel to the fire with a Twitter thread published on Sunday.

Mercedes were showcasing the star power they have by posting a flurry of images that featured celebrity names coming to visit them over the course of the F1 2023 campaign so far.

Stars out to see the Black Arrows in action. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Khrj4O4Edh — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 11, 2023

Hollywood actor Will Smith, Brazilian football superstar Neymar and tennis icon Roger Federer were amongst the Mercedes photo dump, but it was this image that provoked Mercedes fans to flood the comments section.

The eyes emoji was out in full force when Mercedes posted a picture of Shakira attending the Spanish Grand Prix, even more so due to the fact she is alongside Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise who, if reports are to be believed, has had his ego ‘crushed’ due to a failed attempt in making his own romantic connection with the Colombian popstar.

One Twitter user added: ‘We see what you did there, Mercedes admin!’

Another responded: ‘Not you as well!’

While the rumours and speculation continue to swirl, it is well worth noting that nobody from the respective Lewis Hamilton or Shakira camps have confirmed any relationship between the two, with Hamilton in particular notoriously private about his life away from the F1 circuit.