Mercedes makes livery announcement ahead of British Grand Prix

Mercedes announced they will be running with an “evolution” of their W16 livery at the British Grand Prix.

The 1950 British Grand Prix was the first ever Formula 1 event, and the Silver Arrows will be marking 75 years since that occasion with a nod to the “past, present and future” of the brand.

In capturing the past, Mercedes driver George Russell was offered the opportunity to drive one of the all-time great Formula 1 cars, the W196, which was the first of Mercedes’ title-winners in the sport.

Russell took the team’s 1955 challenger for a spin at Aintree, with the W196 having won two titles and earned its place as one of the most valuable cars in the sport’s history.

A W196 model will be on display at Silverstone this weekend, with the tartan seat pattern having inspired a new line of merchandise from Mercedes this weekend.

In the here and now, Mercedes’ livery at Silverstone will include a shade of ‘sunset beam orange’ taken from the recently-unveiled Concept AMG GT XX model, with the concept car taking inspiration from Formula 1 technology and representing the future of Mercedes.

Formula 1 tech makes up the brand’s look at the present, too, with the AMG ONE hypercar also set to be on display, which boasts a Formula 1 engine within it.

The orange colour scheme will feature with hints on the W16 itself, on the three-pointed stars on the nose and engine cover, driver overalls and on Russell and Kimi Antonelli’s helmet designs, with that shade having featured prominently in the brand’s motorsport successes in the 1960s and ’70s.

Last year’s British Grand Prix provided an emotional victory for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton taking his first win since 2021 and a ninth career triumph in front of his home support.

