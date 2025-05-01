In the midst of Mercedes’ most successful start to an F1 campaign since their title-winning 2021 season, the team has announced a huge partnership with Nasdaq.

Mercedes sit second in this year’s World Championship, the Brackley squad having claimed three podium results in five Grands Prix.

‘This partnership is a powerful alignment’

Although they trail McLaren by 77 points, the runaway championship leaders having clinched four of five Grand Prix victories, Mercedes are tied with Red Bull for the second most podium finishes.

George Russell has been one of the standout performers in the early rounds, pitting his W16 against the dominant MCL39 and also taking the fight to Red Bull’s RB21.

His team-mate Kimi Antonelli leads the race of the rookies, his 38 points putting him ahead of his Mercedes predecessor and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers’ standings.

Key F1 2025 stats

Amongst the biggest improvers of F1 2025, Mercedes have announced a huge partnership with Nasdaq, ‘aligning one of the most successful sports teams in history and one of the world’s leading financial technology companies’.

“We’re excited to welcome Nasdaq, a global leader in financial technology, to the Mercedes AMG PETRONAS F1 Team partner family,” said Toto Wolff, CEO of Mercedes. “Partnerships are most powerful when they’re built on shared values.

“Nasdaq is a partner that not only understands the importance of cutting-edge technology but also embraces our commitment to continuous growth and resilience.”

Under the multi-year partnership, Nasdaq will become an official partner of the Mercedes F1 team, underscoring Nasdaq’s commitment to innovation and the companies that champion it.

Mercedes will enjoy access to Nasdaq MarketSite, which is the home of Nasdaq’s bell ceremonies and the company’s iconic LED video “tower”, as well as additional commercial marketing and media opportunities.

Nasdaq will also have an integrated brand presence at every F1 race during the partnership and both organisations will benefit from co-branded content and merchandise.

“Our partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team embodies our shared passion for technology and performance, as well as our deep commitment to building the most competitive teams in the world,” said Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO of Nasdaq.

“Together we will accelerate growth for our respective organisations while we create exceptional experiences for fans of the sport.”

Partnering with Mercedes is a strategic step for Nasdaq, deepening connections with its clients who engage with F1 with one-third of the team’s partners already list on Nasdaq’s exchange.

“This partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team is a powerful alignment of two performance-driven cultures with global mindsets,” said Brian Buckley, Chief Marketing Officer at Nasdaq.

“At Nasdaq, we’re focused on helping our clients navigate complexity, accelerate growth and solve their toughest challenges. Together with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, we’ll showcase how precision, innovation, and strategic partnership can drive success – on the track and in the world of global business.”

“From pioneering technologies to forging strategic alliances with forward-thinking brands, we’re looking forward to collaborating with Nasdaq to benefit our fans, our partners, and our

team,” said Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer of Mercedes F1. “As part of the partnership, Nasdaq and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team will collaborate on storytelling and experiences at the intersection of business, technology, and sports, underscoring the strong alignment between the brands and their audiences.”

F1’s audience of 1.5 billion and over 763 million fans across 21 countries, offers unparalleled reach across the globe.

