Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said they “like the thought of replacing Aston Martin” in an update on power unit supply talks with Alpine.

Alpine currently enjoy works team status in Formula 1 via their exclusive use of the Renault power unit, but with the new generation of PUs on the way for F1 2026, could that situation be about to change?

Mercedes ‘open-minded’ on Alpine engine deal

Rumour had it that Alpine were considering moving away from the Renault PU and becoming a customer team, Wolff confirming at the British Grand Prix that “exploratory discussions” have been held with the French manufacturer on this subject.

With current Mercedes customer Aston Martin switching allegiances to Honda from F1 2026, that could open the door for an Alpine alliance with Wolff confirming that they “like the thought” of bringing another customer on board for the new regulatory era.

And this “open-minded” approach from Mercedes has been communicated to Alpine.

Asked by media including PlanetF1.com whether talks with Alpine had taken place and how long a deal could take to reach, Wolff replied: “You know, I think that’s a complicated situation because we like the thought of, you know, replacing Aston Martin with another team because of the sheer learning you’re doing.

“I think we’re set up as an organisation that the more power units, the better it is in terms of accelerating some of the developments or the reliability.

“So this is where it is. I think it didn’t go beyond the point of exchanging opinions or having like, you know, exploratory discussions.

“I think Alpine would take a decision, do they want to continue with their Formula 1 engine programme or not? And only when they have taken that strategic decision, we would dive into our agreements. But we’re open-minded, and that’s what we have told them.”

With this new era of Formula 1 now only a year-and-a-half away, the clock is ticking for Alpine to decide what path they wish to take.

Wolff was therefore asked whether he saw a resolution by the F1 2024 summer break being possible.

“No, that’s far too complicated and long-lasting, impactful decision for Alpine to make,” he replied.

Alpine sit P8 in the current F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship standings with nine points on the board.

