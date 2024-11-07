George Russell was left furious after Mercedes ignored his prediction that a red flag in Sao Paulo was imminent in a decision that sent him down the order.

With Russell leading the race, he told his race engineer Marcus Dudley that he did not want to pit as he believed a red flag was on its way but the team overruled him and cost him track position.

Mercedes explain George Russell Brazil strategy blunder

Having qualified P2, Russell did well to get ahead of Lando Norris into Turn 1 and was still leading by the time the rain began to fall on Lap 28.

But even with the track conditions getting worse, Russell told his team not to pit as he believed it was a matter of when, not if the red flag came out. Ultimately though, Mercedes overruled him with both Russell and Norris heading into the pits allowing Esteban Ocon, Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly to be in the top three when the red flag came four laps later.

Russell was left furious at the strategy blunder, telling his engineer that he “f**king said” and trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has now explained why Mercedes made that call.

He said: “I think with hindsight, you would manage most races differently. But certainly, in this case, we would have done. One of the key things is once they announced that the VSC was ending, we had a very, very short window, only a second or two, where we could have got George to stay out on track.

“The reason you would have done that is by that point, you are going to suffer a full pit loss anyway. You may as well stay out and just gamble on the fact that it was quite likely someone would have a crash, as happened, and that they are forced to red flag it.

More reaction from the race in Sao Paulo

Brazilian GP driver ratings: Max Verstappen masterclass and lacklustre Lando Norris

Brazilian GP conclusions: Why Max Verstappen is the master manipulator

“Prior to that, stopping to us made sense, because given that Lando was coming in, George was able to do that. He would have still been ahead of all those cars that stayed out. But you get the benefit of fresh rubber in case they do not call it as a red flag.

“Normally, we try not to assume that there is going to be a red flag, because sometimes you get it right, sometimes you get it wrong.

“If there is a safety car and you decide to stay out, assuming a red flag, if you do not get it, you are in trouble. But obviously, the cars that did stay out, that gamble worked for them, and they ended up in prime position.”

Russell ultimately finished fourth, 23 seconds behind race winner Verstappen.

Read next: Williams set Red Bull hefty price tag to sign Franco Colapinto – report