As Alpine boss Bruno Famin weighs up his F1 2025 driver options, he confirmed that Mick Schumacher, who is impressing them in the World Endurance Championship, is an option.

Schumacher has two seasons of Formula 1 experience under his belt, gained with Haas across the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, but after being dropped by the team, Schumacher has been unable to force his way back onto the grid. But, is his luck about to change?

Mick Schumacher an F1 2025 option for Alpine

While still a reserve driver for the Mercedes Formula 1 team, Schumacher has looked outside of Formula 1 as part of his 2024 racing schedule by joining forces with Alpine for their WEC Hypercar programme.

And with Famin confirming to media, including PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher, that Alpine are “open to all solutions” on their F1 2025 driver line-up, adding that “it’s good to have an experienced driver, at least one”, naturally Schumacher’s name was brought up.

Alpine has suffered a very underwhelming start to F1 2024 with their overhauled challenger not yet reaping the rewards, Esteban Ocon having scored their only point of the season so far.

Ocon and team-mate Pierre Gasly are both out of contract as it stands come the end of the season, with the potential for both drivers even to exit if Alpine cannot turn their season around. Should either driver leave, then Schumacher is in contention for an F1 return.

“He’s one possibility for sure,” Famin confirmed, “like many.”

So, it would seem that Schumacher is far from alone in contending to join the Alpine line-up should an F1 2025 vacancy emerge, though working in his favour is that he is clearly impressing Famin with his “incredible” contribution to their WEC team.

Famin would focus in on Schumacher’s mindset as a particular highlight, praising how he has transitioned to that vital team mentality.

“Mick is doing an incredible job in endurance,” he said. “What is very impressive is his mindset.

“Of course, he’s fast, but I think everybody knows he’s fast.

“It’s not always useful to do a very good lap time because you have the Balance of Performance (BoP) on top, you have to be a bit careful with the performance.

“The matter is not to evaluate the pure performance of the driver, but where Mick has been really incredible is his adaptation to the endurance mindset.

“We used to say that single-seater drivers are selfish. Mick, from the very first minute, has been very, very co-operative, really helpful for his team-mates.

“He is ready to learn everything, especially on endurance. A super, super mindset, and a super team spirit.”

Alpine Academy star and F1 reserve Jack Doohan would also be a prime contender to step up to a 2025 race seat.

