Mercedes reveals Kimi Antonelli came close to disaster in title-winning Mexican GP

Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord has revealed that Kimi Antonelli came close to having to retire from his title-winning race in Mexico due to a technical issue.

Antonelli sealed his maiden Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship with a third-place finish at last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, but it has been reported that he almost didn’t even cross the line at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Kimi Antonelli almost endured an anti-climactic title moment

Lord has divulged that Antonelli had reported some trouble with his power unit in the closing exchanges, the reason for which became clear when the team’s mechanics inspected the Italian’s W17 post-race and found that the oil sump had been damaged.

“If you want a sign of the fact that this is Kimi’s year and things are rolling with him as well, we got the car back after the race, took the floor off the bottom, covered in oil,” Lord told High Performance Racing.

“The sump cracked, and Kimi said he thinks about four laps from the end he could start to feel the engine just starting to struggle, so right on the edge of retirement of that race and yet it held together.”

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Nonetheless, Antonelli would have still been crowned on Sunday regardless, even had he not reached the chequered flag, given that neither teammate George Russell nor Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, the driver he succeeded at Mercedes, won the 71-lap race.

Antonelli had been running outside the top three until a lock-up from Charles Leclerc under braking following a standing restart left the Ferrari driver vulnerable with a flat spot. Antonelli pounced on his rival’s mistake to snatch third with a move into Turn 1.

“He’s a racer, and that was what was going to put him on the podium,” Lord highlighted.

“Charles had had that massive lock-up at the restart; his tyre was down to the canvas. They (Ferrari) were talking about boxing [for new tyres] because of it.

“So Kimi saw an opportunity, and it was, I think, the cleanest Turn 1 overtake we saw all day; on the brakes, ran him through the apex, and it was absolutely brilliant.

“And that’s one of the things Kimi has. Even in Singapore, where Lewis and Lando [Norris] were sort of having their coming together, you just watch how he drives those four or five corners in Singapore to pick off two places against the reigning world champion and the most successful driver the sport’s ever seen, battling with old and degrading tyres.

“But Kimi is utterly clinical when it comes to doing the bit that comes instinctively, and that’s so impressive.”

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