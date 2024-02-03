Another key Mercedes staff member now linked with Ferrari move – report

It is reportedly ‘very likely’ that Lewis Hamilton will be flanked by fellow Mercedes defectors when he arrives at Ferrari, with head of trackside performance Riccardo Musconi name-dropped.

Mercedes has been left with a huge piece of business to conclude in the Formula 1 driver market after the shock confirmation that Hamilton will join Ferrari from 2025, where he will partner Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton represents a further major acquisition for Ferrari from the Mercedes camp, with performance director Loïc Serra having departed ahead of his future move to Ferrari, and it seems Hamilton and Serra may have company once they walk through the doors at Maranello.

Riccardo Musconi to join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari?

Over recent years the Mercedes dream team, which won eight Constructors’ titles and seven Drivers’ crowns between 2014-21, has gradually broken apart with several key figures departing.

Design guru Aldo Costa, Mercedes engine boss Andy Cowell and chief technical officer Mike Elliott all serve as examples, with Serra and Hamilton now following.

And according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Mercedes would be wise to brace for further departures, the publication claiming it is ‘very likely’ that the exits of Serra and Hamilton will prompt some Mercedes colleagues to follow.

One figure in particular which the outlet homed in on is Musconi, claiming Mercedes’ head of trackside performance could conceivably slot into the same role at Ferrari and lead in-season development with a keen eye on 2026 when new chassis and power unit regulations will sweep through Formula 1.

Should Musconi, born in Imola, just down the road from Maranello, decide to also swap Mercedes for Ferrari, then this is described as the ‘turning point’ which could open the floodgates from Mercedes to Ferrari.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Lewis Hamilton net worth: Where does he rank amongst the world’s 50 highest-paid athletes?

Ranked: Lewis Hamilton’s 10 best F1 victories over his staggering career (so far)

On the driver front, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is not sweating the task of finding the racer to replace their seven-time World Champion, even a swoop for Red Bull’s star man and current dominant force of F1 Max Verstappen not ruled out, as the Silver Arrows look to rebound with the best driver pairing possible.

Asked if Verstappen could be on his way to Mercedes, Wolff replied: “We will always try to have the best possible combination in our car and seek out these discussions.

“You can see how quickly the situation can change. At the same time, we respect contracts that exist.

“Drivers always want to be in the fastest car. It’s up to us to demonstrate that we can build the fastest car – not just in the short and medium term, but also in the long term. This will then lead to opportunities. The ball is in our court.”

Mercedes will be in the market to find a new team-mate for their academy graduate and 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix winner George Russell.

Read next:Will Pete ‘Bono’ Bonnington and others follow Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari in 2025?