Mercedes have signed former Ferrari designer Simone Resta just two months after he left his technical director role at Haas.

The 53-year-old will operate as the Silver Arrow’s strategic development director and will start work at Brackley in 2025.

Resta became chief Ferrari designer under current Mercedes technical head James Allison in 2014 and spent four years in Maranello, helping to build their most successful cars of the last decade.

He then went to Sauber but returned a year later to join the Ferrari-powered Haas as technical director under Guenther Steiner.

Resta then set the ball rolling for a number of departures within Haas after he walked away in January, a few hours before Steiner’s exit was also confirmed.

The experienced designer will now bolster Mercedes’ talent who are aiming to win their first championship since 2021.

One of the primary focuses for Resta will most likely be the 2026 regulations which sees a mass overhaul of the power unit with the Silver Arrows being one of six suppliers from that season onwards.

His role may be somewhat similar to current Williams boss James Vowles who worked as Mercedes’ motorsport strategy director before leaving for the Grove side in 2022.

