Mercedes have announced a new partnership with global lighting experts Signify, as part of their aims to become the ‘world’s most sustainable sports team.’

With their new partnership, Signify, whose lighting appears at the Singapore and Las Vegas Grands Prix – as well as the Las Vegas Sphere – will provide support to the team that also purports to enhance the wellbeing of the team and its drivers.

Alongside its sporting efforts, Signify’s lighting also appears on the Empire State Building in New York, and the company has made a commitment to reach net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2040, having already reduced their greenhouse gas emissions by 50% since 2019.

Part of their partnership with Mercedes brings a commitment to share their knowledge as Mercedes go about their own path towards lowering emissions, with their lighting also helping team members by helping to “bring the power of daylight indoors to aid concentration, reduce eye strain, and support the body’s natural rhythm and ability to adjust to a challenging global schedule.”

Eric Rondolat, CEO, Signify said: “We are proud to partner with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1, a team that is determined to lead both on and off the track.

“We share a passion for responsible innovation to drive progress in our industries and beyond.

“Our joint commitment to act responsibly will lead us to develop transformative and disruptive new technologies that elevate performance to the benefit of people and the planet.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to support the winning objective of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1, providing human-centric lighting innovations that can enhance the team’s performance.

“We are honoured to associate our brands with one of the strongest in the world and to deliver unforgettable racing experiences for the fans, on the track as well as watching and gaming at home.

“With many collaborations already begun, I am eager to see this partnership grow.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff added: “Innovation and performance are at the heart of everything we do. We are also conscious of our wider social responsibilities and therefore embed sustainability in every action.

“Partnering with Signify is an exciting step that will help us make further progress in both of these areas.

“Their world-leading lighting technology already powers several night races and their pioneering commitment to climate action is inspiring.

“We look forward to working together to establish synergies in this area and their support in our ambition to become one of the world’s most sustainable sports teams.

“We also believe that wellbeing is linked closely with performance. Signify’s lighting technology and innovation will ensure optimal conditions for our team members, and we are excited to explore how we can optimise these opportunities further.”

