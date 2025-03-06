Mercedes has announced that it intends to introduce an innovation not seen before in Formula 1 on its W16 challenger in F1 2025.

And said first revolves around the use of sustainable carbon fibre composites, a key material in the world of Formula 1.

Mercedes planning W16 debut for new sustainability project

With the increase in black seen on more recent F1 cars in a bid to save weight, the extensive use of carbon fibre on these racing machines has become increasingly exposed.

And at a time where the sport is working tirelessly to reduce its global footprint, Mercedes is readying to introduce a brand new innovation.

Come 2026, F1 is looking to take a big step towards its goal of becoming carbon neutral with the introduction of new engines, one which will feature a 50/50 split between electrical power and an internal combustion engine running on fully-sustainable biofuels.

But before then, Mercedes is planning for its W16 to sport sustainable carbon fibre composites before the end of F1 2025, something never seen before on a Formula 1 car, a move which the team says will be done with no performance sacrifices.

Mercedes revealed that carbon fibre composites form roughly 75 per cent of their race car materials, meaning innovations in this area carry a ‘significant opportunity’ for the team to reduce the W16’s carbon footprint.

Mercedes will look to demonstrate to Formula 1’s governing body the FIA that the sustainable carbon fibre composites can conform to the regulations and hit the same requirements as their traditionally-used counterparts.

The team credit their ‘close partnership’ with INEOS Nitriles, and ‘collaboration with Toray, Syensqo and Sigmatex’ as key partnerships for such projects as this.

Reacting to the news, Mercedes principal and one-third team owner Toto Wolff said: “When you combine performance and innovation, you create progress.

“I am proud to lead a team of problem solvers who are committed to driving sustainable change.

“I would like to thank our partners for supporting our drive for material innovation, and to the FIA for enabling us to test these materials.

“Collectively we are moving the dial on sustainable products and demonstrating that Formula 1 continues to be the fastest laboratory in the world.”

