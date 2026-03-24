Mercedes will be “unleashing the beast” at Suzuka, having unveiled a unique Japanese Grand Prix livery.

Joining the collection of teams to adapt its look for Suzuka, Mercedes has gone with a wolf face atop its front wing, in a unique one-off livery for the championship leaders.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli lead Mercedes into Suzuka with special livery

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Already, Haas had unveiled its Godzilla-themed livery for this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, while Racing Bulls unveiled an eye-catching white, red, and silver look for Suzuka.

Mercedes will also be shaking up its livery this weekend, at least when it comes to the front wing, anyway.

Complete with an ‘unleashing the Beast this weekend in Suzuka’ caption on social media, Mercedes revealed a Wolf-inspired character which will adorn the top of the front wing on the W17s, driven by George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

The 2026 Japanese Grand Prix Mercedes W17, with its wolf design front wing

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It has been an outstanding start to the season for Mercedes. The Silver Arrows have displayed dominance over a single lap, while Russell and Antonelli boast one win apiece at the start of the season.

Russell went into F1 2026 as the title favourite, but by securing an impressive first grand prix win last time out in China, Antonelli staked his claim.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been keen to play down title talk surrounding the 19-year-old Antonelli.

So, he was asked how close he believes Antonelli’s level is now to Russell’s.

“So far, George has had the upper hand a little bit,” said Wolff following the Chinese Grand Prix, “and we haven’t seen a real lap in qualifying yesterday. Also today, he was clearly on the back foot, and it never came to a head-to-head situation.

“So we also need to consider that.

“From the dynamics, George has always respected Kimi and acknowledged his speed and his ability.

“Now he has that win in the pocket, he’s just, I think, the same competitor that he was before. The really good ones recognise the other ones.

“So both are now Grand Prix winners. Both are part of a very small circle of Mercedes Grand Prix winners. I think there are only seven that won in a Mercedes, and that’s a small little group, and I think he can be very proud of that.”

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