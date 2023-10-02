Mercedes hilariously respond after Lewis Hamilton dresses as iconic Mario character

Mercedes came up with a new helmet design suggestion for Lewis Hamilton after he dressed up as Mario Kart character ‘Toad’.

Formula 1 is ramping up preparations for the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix, as the series returns to a revamped Lusail International Circuit, and could Hamilton be sporting a fresh helmet design there?

Well, Mercedes, jokingly of course, are feeling a mushroom vibe for Hamilton’s Qatar lid.

Mercedes tease Lewis Hamilton over Toad dress-up

Hamilton was sporting a unique light-up helmet design last time out in Japan as he drove to a P5 finish, though his off-track activities gave Mercedes an idea for his next design.

The seven-time World Champion was pictured out and about dressed as Toad, a look we dare say he pulled off rather well!

Confirmed: Lewis Hamilton races as Toad on Mario Kart 🍄 pic.twitter.com/b3woAV7nl0 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 26, 2023

And so, Mercedes were never going to pass on the opportunity to have some fun with their driver on this one.

Thus, the design department got to work and came up with a Hamilton helmet design for the Qatar Grand Prix which Toad would certainly approve of!

Go on Lewis, don't be shy. 🍄 pic.twitter.com/kf5kXePHHk — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 30, 2023

Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit is a venue which holds happy memories for Hamilton, who won the inaugural staging of the event back in 2021.

And while almost everything has been upgraded at the circuit, the track layout is one thing which has been left untouched, though it will be a tough ask for Hamilton to maintain his 100 per cent winning record at the venue.

Red Bull’s runaway Championship leader Max Verstappen emphatically put the team’s Singapore blip behind them with a dominant performance in Japan, and the Dutchman knows that a top-six finish in the Qatar sprint race will be enough to confirm him as a three-time World Champion.

For Mercedes, their focus is on Ferrari and securing P2 in the Constructors’ Championship, with Ferrari having narrowed Mercedes’ advantage to 20 points after the Suzuka visit.

