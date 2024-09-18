Mercedes will have a new look at the Singapore Grand Prix, the W15 decked out in emerald green to celebrate 50 years of Petronas.

The Singapore Grand Prix is the closest race Petronas has to a home event with Mercedes calling it a fitting place to mark the Malaysian company’s 50th anniversary.

A new-look livery for the W15 in Singapore

Going all out with a new-look livery for the W15, Mercedes have replaced the silver on the nose and sidepods with the emerald green of their title sponsor.

Petronas was founded in 1974 and teamed up with Mercedes in 2010 when the Silver Arrows returned to Formula 1 having bought the Brawn GP F1 team.

Petronas was Mercedes’ title sponsor and technical partner from the very start and played a huge role in their seven-year run of Drivers’ Championship titles, the team also winning eight Constructors’ on the trot.

“Our partnership with Petronas is our longest standing and still going strong,” said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

“We share a common belief and commitment to innovation and performance. That has enabled us to achieve such incredible success in recent years and Petronas has been right at the heart of that.

“For any company to reach its 50th anniversary is an incredible milestone. To do so having grown to one of the foremost global energy companies is incredibly impressive.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship for many more years to come, and with exciting challenges ahead such as the introduction of sustainable fuels in 2026.

“This livery is therefore not only a celebration of their 50th anniversary, but a reflection of Petronas’ importance in our team’s story and honours our journey together.”

