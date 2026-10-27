Mercedes’ upgrade package, introduced in Malaysia, is one that hasn’t initially worked, according to Toto Wolff, with the team unpicking the less favourable characteristics it has introduced.

Mercedes’ long-awaited big upgrade package was introduced at Sepang, having spent months working on it following its previous upgrade package rolled out at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff explains Mercedes’ W17 upgrade puzzle ahead of Mexico

With Mercedes having opted for one larger package rather than the steady drip-feed of smaller items through the summer season, the upgrade package at the Malaysia event was met with great anticipation.

But that weekend ended up being quite a difficult one for Mercedes in terms of pace and consistency, although Kimi Antonelli still managed a second-place finish behind race winner Max Verstappen.

The unique characteristics of the Sepang event meant Mercedes didn’t panic about the upgrades introducing some unusual behaviour to the car. It did, however, result in the team splitting specifications for the Singapore weekend as Antonelli ran the update, while George Russell ran the previous, known specification – a move the British driver instigated in a bid to help with understanding.

For the United States, both cars ran the upgrade package, with team boss Wolff revealing before the weekend that it’s imperative to get to grips with its full potential due to the impact on the 2027 design.

“I think that this new car needs a very different setup philosophy than the previous car, and this is what we’re learning at the moment,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media.

“Does it have the performance that we were hoping the upgrade would bring? I don’t think so yet, but it was a step in the right direction, and in Austin, we shall see whether we can continue to consolidate that, and whether, in effect, it has more performance because it’s crucial for the development direction for next year.”

At COTA, Antonelli utilised the specification to great effect as he zipped to pole position before controlling the race from the front, although Russell’s lack of pace meant some head-scratching as he finished over 50 seconds behind, having never looked as comfortable as Antonelli over the weekend – a major disparity in performance levels from the pair, without any obvious explanations or circumstances to justify the gulf.

The theory Russell has suggested is playing a part is that the upgrade package has narrowed the operating window of the W17 dramatically, meaning a higher performance ceiling and more pace is possible, but only if the setup is nailed by the driver and their engineering team.

“I don’t have the answers right now,” he said.

“There are signs that the window is very small. I hope that’s an explanation for my lack of pace today. But yeah, I need to keep with my team because it’s yeah, difficult to understand when you’re so far off.”

As a result of this apparent narrowing of the car’s sweet spot, Wolff said the roll-out of the upgrade can’t yet be viewed as successful.

“I think a successful update is something that we had in Montreal: you put it on a car, the driver says it works, and you can feel it immediately,” he said.

“It delivers where your focus of development was, whether it’s in the high speed, whether it’s in the low speed.

“This update didn’t work at the beginning, and like today [Sunday], we stuck to our strategy and to our data, and that meant the one-stop is the race-winning strategy.

“I think what we’re doing at the moment with the update is the same. Our data shows us the car has the downforce. Our data shows where the weaknesses are, but that has also been the development direction over the last three and a half months.

“So we are continuing on that route and trying to undo the things that don’t work as they should.”

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While the overall performance picture can yield significant reward, as Antonelli proved, the difficulty in achieving the sweet spot means Mercedes could be at risk of being unable to get there on a consistent basis – an issue that Red Bull also struggled with with its RB20 and RB21 under the previous regulation set.

Simone Resta, Mercedes’ deputy technical director, suggested in the team’s post-race debrief that Antonelli’s continuation with the upgrade package across all three weekends may have played into his hands at COTA, in contrast to Russell’s swapping back and forth on specification that may have diluted his feel behind the wheel, and the overall setup direction to take.

“Unfortunately, this is another bit frustrating weekend for George, and this is just showing how fine the margins are at the moment with all the teams, and also the operating window of the car has become a bit narrower lately,” Resta said.

“[How was] Kimi able to unlock the pace in Austin? Essentially, this has been a long process. It started in Malaysia with Kimi running the update, and then he kept running it in Singapore and again in Austin.

“And lap after lap, session after session, he’s been able to understand, improve, learn, ended up, and he was able at the end to put all together into the lap in quali and also in the race. Now, the balance in the race was difficult for Kimi.

“He mentioned that after the race, but this is just not just a unique characteristic for himself. This has been true for all the drivers.

“We have heard many comments from every driver on the radio or after the race, and Kimi was able to manage the tyres in the right way, keep them in the window, not make any errors, and strike the maximum he could on the day.

“I think there’s a very good feeling in the team, and clearly a very important victory for us. We’ve seen Kimi really showing an outstanding performance, so everyone is very pumped up about that.”

With performance being unlocked by Mercedes through the weekend after what had been a tricky start in practice on Friday, Wolff said the key priority ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix will be in understanding how Antonelli’s side of the garage turned it around from a place of tricky balance to what he deemed an “outperformance” of the car on race day.

“I think the update we had put on the car is difficult to operate. I think he landed it,” he said.

“We will try to retrace every decision that we took and correlate it with the lack of performance on Friday and then the relative outperformance on Saturday and Sunday.

“But at least the positive news is that the car works. So now it’s about widening the window of operation.”

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