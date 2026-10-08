SEPANG – Kimi Antonelli admitted he is unsure whether or not Mercedes’ new upgrade package paid dividends in Malaysia, and that the Singapore Grand Prix might provide a better barometer.

Mercedes brought a significant update package with it to the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia last time out, but the World Championship leader acknowledged assessing its effectiveness is “the question we need to answer” this time around.

Mercedes upgrades remain ‘question we need to answer’ – Antonelli

Antonelli took another significant step closer to his maiden championship at the weekend, securing second place while Mercedes teammate George Russell suffered a late retirement at Sepang after a power unit failure.

Russell will suffer further after it was confirmed he will be starting from the back of the grid in Singapore this weekend, leaving the door open for Antonelli to even further extend his points advantage on Sunday.

However, a great unknown for Mercedes is how well its update performed at its title sponsor’s home race, meaning the runaway Constructors’ Championship leaders have internal questions to answer over the latest iteration of the W17.

“I think we’re still trying to understand the new package because with such a rough tarmac and high temperatures [in Malaysia], it made our life more difficult,” Antonelli explained after the race, “and probably in Singapore we hopefully will have a better read on the package, and also understanding what setup needs to be run.”

Asked further about whether or not the updates have worked to the team’s liking, he replied: “That’s the question we need to answer because we don’t really know if it made us go faster or worse.

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“It’s fair to say, this season, whenever we went on really open tarmacs, we’ve struggled. For example, Zandvoort, McLaren was much quicker than us, especially on the older tarmac. Maybe it’s just a fact that the tarmac is just very old, and for the tyres is very hard and maybe we just struggle on this kind of tarmacs.

“Of course, the track and the tarmac made our life difficult on understanding whether it made us improve or not, but I’m sure the team, they have a lot of data for [the upgrade], especially after this weekend.

“I’m sure, for Singapore, we will come with a much better view on the package and, hopefully, we can extract the full potential out of it.”

Antonelli heads to Marina Bay with an 84-point lead in the Drivers’ standings and, if all falls in his favour, could be crowned champion in Austin at the earliest.

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