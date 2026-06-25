Mercedes will arrive at the Red Bull Ring with an updated W17, with Toto Wolff revealing the new parts are focused on improving performance as well as reliability.

Mercedes was handed its first Grand Prix defeat last time out in Barcelona, where Lewis Hamilton claimed the win by 20 seconds ahead of George Russell, with Lando Norris joining his compatriots on the podium.

Toto Wolff confirms Mercedes W17 updates for Austrian Grand Prix

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As for championship leader Kimi Antonelli, he retired five laps before the end of the race when an electrical failure shut down his W17 as he raced Russell for second place.

It was the second time in three race weekends that one of the Mercedes teammates had retired while fighting his teammate, and not because of contact.

Previously, Russell retired at the Canadian Grand Prix when a “catastrophic battery failure” brought his race to a premature end. He had been fighting Antonelli, who eventually won the Grand Prix, for position.

The DNFs have potentially cost Mercedes two podium finishes at a time when Ferrari is hauling in the Brackley squad.

Hamilton’s victory in Barcelona reduced Antonelli’s lead to 41 points in the drivers’ standings, while Mercedes is 72 points behind Ferrari.

Wolff says it is on his team to respond, and that Mercedes will do so in Austria.

“Barcelona acted as a benchmark for our current performance and, having won the first six races, offered a reality check,” said the team principal.

“Others have gained ground quickly and we need to respond.

“We are in a fight for both championships but must improve if we want to come out on top come the end of the season.

“Our Achilles heel so far has been reliability.

“We have lost a large amount of points across both cars in recent races; if we don’t put together clean weekends, our competitors will happily take advantage.”

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The Austrian announced that Mercedes would bring updates for the W17 to the Red Bull Ring, some focused on performance and others on reliability.

“We are not standing still in our efforts,” he continued.

“We will bring a few updates to Austria this weekend with a focus on improving both performance and reliability. The margins are tight, and will be even tighter around Spielberg given the length of the lap.

“We need to put together a better weekend than we have in recent races but if we can deliver to our maximum, then we know we can challenge for victory.”

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