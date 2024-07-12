Park Kimi Antonelli for a year and put Carlos Sainz in the Mercedes, that’s Christian Danner’s advice to Toto Wolff as Sainz leaves the door open.

Although Sainz has had six months to consider his options for F1 2025, the soon-to-be-former Ferrari driver has made it abundantly clear he won’t be rushed as this is a “complicated” decision, made even more so by 2026’s new regulations.

Park Kimi Antonelli, sign Carlos Sainz…

And it seems the Spaniard may have been right not to jump at the first Audi, Williams or even Alpine deal put on the table.

That’s because Mercedes too haven’t made a decision on their line-up in the six months since learning of Lewis Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari, and Red Bull could also be in the market.

But while the reigning World Champions already have a three-into-two situation, Mercedes are waiting to see how junior driver Kimi Antonelli performs in Formula 1.

They’re also waiting to see if maybe, just maybe, Max Verstappen has a change of heart about staying on at Red Bull although that seems unlikely with his recent “yes” to being a 2025 Red Bull driver.

Added to that, Mercedes motorsport boss Wolff admitted Sainz still has a “chance”, he just needs to wait. And wait is exactly what the 29-year-old is prepared to do as he wants to make the right choice for his future.

Former F1 driver Danner supports him on that amidst reports Williams are exploring a Plan B option after Sainz left them hanging.

Danner told Motorsport-Magazine that Sainz is “doing the right thing. Even if some people are whining a bit and saying he could have said yes… But he didn’t because he would like to have the fastest car.

“Of course he didn’t agree because the car is crap. He’ll drive for Williams rather than not drive anywhere. But as long as he has other options, he has to keep them open.”

Danner’s solution to Carlos Sainz and Mercedes’ 2025 dilemma

Danner, though, has a solution for both Sainz and Mercedes and has urged Wolff to sign the three-time Grand Prix winner on a one-year contract.

Asking the question is Antonelli, Mercedes’ junior driver, the “right man to replace Hamilton at Mercedes”, he feels Wolff should delay his promotion into F1 and instead put Sainz in the car.

“I’d put him [Antonelli] off,” he said. “Kimi can also be parked for another year.

“Toto now has to decide who is really the best for me. and of course that is Carlos Sainz, we don’t even need to talk about it.

“Carlos knows that all the options he has – with the exception of the Mercedes option, which is now reopening – put him in a car where he will be back at Toro Rosso level. That’s not what he wants.

“That is certainly the reason why he is currently intensifying his talks with Mercedes. Logically linked to the enthusiasm that the car is now at least de facto capable of winning again.”

And although Sainz would only be agreeing to a one-year deal, thus meaning more talks for 2026, Danner reckons if he does well in 2025 with Mercedes, he’ll retain the seat.

“If he wins races in 2025, is up there and drives on a par with Russell, do you think Mercedes will put Antonelli in the car without any need? Not at all!

“If I were him, I would definitely do that, the rest [of his options] will fizzle out. He’ll disappear somewhere and then nobody will need him anymore. That’s just how it is in Formula 1.”

