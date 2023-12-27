Eagerly-anticipated Mercedes W15 set for romantic reveal date

Mercedes’ W15 is likely to be revealed to the world in mid-February, the day after Ferrari’s confirmed reveal.

With the 2023 F1 season firmly in the rear-view mirror, all eyes are on 2024 and the prospect of a shake-up at the front as the sport’s heavy hitters roll out new machines for the third season of the current ground-effect regulations.

Some of the teams have already outlined the launch dates for their 2024 cars, with Williams’ new car set for reveal on February 5th. Another confirmed date is Sauber’s, with the former Alfa Romeo team returning to their historic name – the Hinwil squad will unveil their new car on the same date as Williams.

Mercedes W15 scheduled for Valentine’s Day showing

Just before Christmas, Ferrari confirmed their new car – codenamed Project 676 – will be revealed in Maranello on February 13th.

A day later, February 14th – St. Valentine’s Day – Mercedes’ new W15 is also set for launch, PlanetF1.com understands. The Brackley-based team is yet to formally confirm the date.

Mercedes’ launch will likely be on the same date as engine customer McLaren, whose date of launch has been reported in Italian media as also being on February 14th.

The W15 is particularly intriguing coming into 2024. After two seasons of struggle to fight against Red Bull, the very public admission from Toto Wolff that the team had chosen the wrong concept early in 2023 resulted in a swift change of direction through the team’s development path in 2023.

Now under the eye of the returning technical director James Allison – a crucial architect to Mercedes’ past successes under previous rulesets – the W15 will see Mercedes pursue a new concept direction as they aim to get back on terms with Red Bull at the very front.

With Lewis Hamilton and George Russell remaining with the squad for 2024, the location of the car launch is yet to be announced. However, the pattern over recent seasons has been a trip to Silverstone for the reveal, with the drivers then carrying out a filming day in order to shake down the car ahead of pre-season testing.

Toto Wolff: Mercedes ‘completely moving away’ for 2024 F1 car

Team boss Toto Wolff has outlined how the W15 will be revolutionary compared to the 2023 car, as he spoke to media, including PlanetF1.com, at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

“We are changing the concept,” he said.

“We are completely moving away from how we laid out the chassis, the weight distribution, the airflow.

“I mean, literally, there’s almost every component that’s being changed because only by doing that, I think we have a chance.

“We could get it wrong also. So, between not gaining what we expect, catching up and making a big step, and competing in the front, everything is possible.”

