Another day is in the books and that means we have a fresh batch of major Formula 1 headlines to bring you.

Mercedes feature after it turned out that their Australian Grand Prix woes may have offered an important “clue” for improvements, but even if they find them, is Red Bull’s design guru Adrian Newey poised to move the goalposts? Let us dive into the action.

Mercedes uncover W15 ‘clue’ in Melbourne

The Australian Grand Prix was not an enjoyable experience for Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton dropped out on race day with an engine failure, while George Russell crashed in the closing stages, but as Hamilton once more bemoaned the inconsistency of the W15, Mercedes has potentially spotted a crucial pattern to help them buck that trend.

Mercedes technical director James Allison said the W15 appears to be at its best in cool conditions, providing “some clues” about where they should look to go from here.

Does Adrian Newey have more pace to unleash?

Mercedes are very much still searching for the answers to success in Formula 1’s ground effect era, a period characterised by sheer dominance for Red Bull and their design chief Newey.

Now into the third year of these regulations, one could be forgiven for thinking that most of the major gains have been found, but F1’s chief technical officer Pat Symonds has revealed that Newey believes there is “plenty more to come” still.

Sebastian Vettel sees ‘no reason’ for Max Verstappen to leave Red Bull

It also helps significantly for Red Bull that they have three-time World Champion Max Verstappen at the wheel of their creations, though recent speculation suggests this is not a guarantee beyond F1 2024, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff especially keen to snatch the Dutchman away.

The recent off-track unrest at Red Bull has potentially opened that door, though ex-Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel, from a sporting perspective, cannot see why Verstappen would consider leaving.

Toto Wolff insists relationship with Verstappens repaired

Beyond performance, another potential stumbling block highlighted for a Verstappen to Mercedes bombshell was the scars left by 2021, that epic title battle seeing tempers flare regularly between the Mercedes and Red Bull camps.

However, Wolff has assured that all that has been talked about with Max and his father Jos Verstappen, the trio since moving on.

All-Spanish Aston Martin line-up on the cards?

Red Bull could well be in the market for a new 2025 driver, whether it be for a Verstappen or Sergio Perez replacement, with former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan highlighting Australian Grand Prix winner Carlos Sainz as a prime contender.

However, should Red Bull pass on their former junior who will leave Ferrari at the end of F1 2024, then Jordan believes that Sainz will join Alonso at Aston Martin.

