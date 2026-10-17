Mercedes sees an upgraded W17 which provides more downforce than the predecessor, but perhaps needs work on its delivery.

That is the claim made by deputy technical director Simone Resta, after Mercedes experimented with George Russell running the old package at the Singapore GP and Kimi Antonelli the new.

Mercedes sees more downforce with upgraded W17

The Brackley squad sent its new-look W17 into action at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. The results were underwhelming as Max Verstappen took a dominant first F1 2026 win.

Russell suffered a late DNF, and as that triggered an engine change and penalty for Singapore, he and Mercedes decided to experiment in order to better understand its new package.

Speaking on Mercedes’ Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show, Resta lifted the lid on the findings.

“I think, if you want to just take the first order of the problem, we wanted to deliver more performance and more downforce, and we have measured more downforce on the car.

“Unfortunately, it’s not a black and white problem. It is not binary. It is a very grey area with multiple variables. I think we think we delivered the downforce, but perhaps we haven’t delivered the same level of downforce in every single operating point of the car on the track.

“That is then starting to alter a little bit the balance of the car in those conditions. And then the driver has to adapt into it. Perhaps the setup has to adapt into it. So there’s a bit of changing how we operate the car to extract the maximum but also driving in a slightly different way.

“And of course, also adapting into a very different track because we’ve seen something in Malaysia, but Singapore is on a very different scale in terms of problem, in terms of tyre hitting, in terms of sliding, in terms of grip, in terms of level of downforce required, in terms of effort on the drag, etcetera.

“It’s quite difficult to do all these measurements in all very different tracks and then draw a line and draw a conclusion.

“But, I think it has been clear enough to tell us that we measure more downforce, but there are a few things we need to sort out, especially because we tend to see a car with more balance than before.”

Asked if he was suggesting a W17 with more front end, Resta added: “Stronger front, even perhaps a bit more than we expected.

“So therefore, you need to re-centre the window we operate the car, and it’s taking some time.

“And that takes time in a weekend that is relatively short, it’s a sprint weekend, where you run a little bit, you do some compares and then you’re straight into the sprint. You cannot play anymore with the car and then it’s raining in the sprint race and you’re into the main quali.

“It’s a long weekend from a clock point of view, but in terms of number of laps and experience, etc. is relatively short. So you need to accelerate as much as possible, your learning.”

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Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord highlighted Antonelli’s progression throughout the race weekend as further evidence that a “higher peak performance” does reside within the upgraded W17.

Antonelli completed the Singapore podium.

He continued: “Through that weekend, watching Kimi go from what was quite a frustrating position on Friday where it looked like the updated car was quite a step less competitive than the previous version, he really refocused and chipped away at it from there.

“There was a lot of very useful learning in that wet sprint race from a car that was overbalanced initially, quite oversteery, quite difficult to drive. As the front tyres wore down, suddenly we found a much happier car balance. And then from there, Kimi suddenly was popping up with green and purple sectors and starting to match the pace of the leaders.

“That gave us direction into qualifying and him working with the engineering team and then into the race as well. He made a really strong contribution to helping guide and steer the team as well through the weekend to understand, yes, there is performance in there and this is the direction we need to take the setup and how we’re running the car in order to access it more reliably and more frequently.

“Because it does feel perhaps there’s a higher peak performance potential, but the tightrope that they’re walking is a narrower one than perhaps it was with the car that we’ve been running all season.”

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