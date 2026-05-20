Mercedes will respond with its first upgrade package for the W17 at the Canadian Grand Prix. Team boss Toto Wolff is not counting his chickens before they hatch.

Mercedes shall land its first blow in the F1 2026 development war in Montréal, but Wolff warns that these updates only mean added performance once it is “delivered on the track.” McLaren are also expected to introduce further updates for Canada, after a marked improvement from the reigning double champions in Miami.

Mercedes W17 upgrades only a success when performance delivered

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The majority of teams introduced a first upgrade package of the F1 2026 era in Miami. That did not include Mercedes.

As the upgraded McLaren MCL40 and Red Bull RB22 grew stronger, Ferrari found itself outdeveloped in this first phase, according to Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes maintained its 100 per cent grand prix-winning record this year courtesy of Kimi Antonelli in Miami, but reigning world champion Lando Norris brought a stern fight.

Now, as the action ramps up, and the gaps between rounds shorten significantly, Mercedes will offer its first counter strike in Montréal. Wolff stressed that success for his team will not be determined by the Canadian GP alone.

“We head to Canada ready to get back into a regular rhythm of racing,” said Wolff.

“Our competitors took a step forward in Miami and we need to respond; seven grands prix in 10 weekends before shutdown is an opportunity to do that and build momentum.

“We bring our first update package of the year to Montréal, but we know that performance is only performance once it is delivered on track.

“Despite being in the middle of May, we are just four races into the season. There is a long year ahead and, whilst this is an important weekend, it will not decide any outcomes.

“We will stay balanced, keep learning, and execute each weekend as well as we can. We won’t get too high when we succeed or too low in the difficult moments; that is as true for our drivers as it is for the rest of the team.”

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Mercedes tops the Constructors’ standings by 70 points from Ferrari, while Antonelli leads the Drivers’ Championship from teammate George Russell.

Antonelli has opened up a lead of 20 points after three successive grand prix wins.

The teenage Italian is in a good place, but wary of the McLaren threat, as the papaya team is expected to introduce further upgrades in Montréal, following the success of its Miami package.

“I have really good confidence in the car,” Antonelli declared after the Miami GP. “Obviously, we’re in a great momentum.

“Hopefully, the package is going to work as we hope, but also McLaren is bringing another package and the step they made this weekend was very big.

“So, we just have to keep pushing, keep raising that bar, because we saw this weekend how much it flipped compared to the first three races. So, we’ve just got to stay on top of the game.”

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