Kimi Antonelli has returned to P4 on his Formula 1 debut in Melbourne after a successful Mercedes appeal.

Antonelli had plenty of work ahead in his first grand prix, having dropped out in Q1 after kicking up the gravel and picking up damage to his Mercedes W16.

It was a solid recovery drive for the teenager though in a wet and crash-laded Australian Grand Prix as he recovered to P4 at the chequered flag, though initially, that was due to be P5.

Antonelli was handed a five-second penalty in the closing stages for an unsafe release, this an incident which had not been broadcast.

Mercedes would request a right to review following the race, with the stewards reaching the verdict to quash the penalty, returning Antonelli to P4.

As part of the process, Mercedes were required to present a piece of ‘significant and relevant new’ evidence, something which they did in the form of previously unavailable footage from the roll hoop camera on Antonelli’s W16.

The stewards also received footage from the helicopter flying overhead, capturing the previously adjudged unsafe release, as the verdict was reached to chalk off Antonelli’s penalty.

So, as Antonelli returns to P4, a position behind team-mate George Russell who completed the podium, Williams’ Alex Albon drops back down to P5.

“Having examined the new video, plus additional video previously not available to the stewards and taken from the helicopter, the stewards decide to reverse the previous decision,” a statement reads.

“As a result the penalty on Car 12 is removed and no further action is required.

“It is clear that Car 12 did not cross into the fast lane until a significant distance down the pit lane and only after the driver checked his mirror to confirm clearance with Car 27 [Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber].

“The roll hoop camera shows that he had sufficient room to safely pass the McLaren pits without risk to the McLaren mechanics.”

