McLaren were the team on top in Mexico with Oscar Piastri setting the quickest FP3 time before the all-important qualifying session.

The Australian set the benchmark at 1:16.492 and it was only his team-mate who got within three tenths.

Oscar Piastri quickest in final Mexican GP qualifying session

After having their right of review denied, McLaren would have been hoping for a fight back on track and duly it got it with both their drivers finishing in the top two.

They were joined by Carlos Sainz in the podium spots with the Spaniard having finished in the top three in every practice session of the weekend.

Unsurprisingly, George Russell was the first man out on track as the Briton looked to make up for lost time following his heavy crash in FP2. Overnight, Mercedes used their second of two permitted curfew breaks in order to get Russell’s car ready for the day’s running.

Mercedes were not the only ones to break curfew as Red Bull sought to solve the engine issues that plagued Max Verstappen on Friday. Unable to produce a quick fix, the team opted to fit a different engine into the number one car for the rest of the Mexican GP weekend.

With the new engine in situ, Verstappen set the fourth fastest time at 1:17.003 while home favourite Sergio Perez was in 13th.

The first moment of drama in the session came at the hands of Liam Lawson who took too much kerb in the penultimate corner and spun out. Thankfully for the newest F1 driver, he avoided contact with the barriers and was able to turn himself round and carry on with his run plan.