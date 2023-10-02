Mexico City GP organisers call for ‘tolerance and respect’ in new campaign

The organisers of the Mexico City GP have launched a new campaign taking aim at disrespect and intolerance within the Formula 1 community.

Organisers of the upcoming Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez have outlined details of a new campaign they’re launching to promote a healthier environment of respect and tolerance in the motorsport community.

While Formula 1’s popularity has gone through a major boom in recent years, with a new fandom being introduced through the likes of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, with it has come a more tribal mindset that frequently sees social media toxicity between rival drivers and team fanbases.

‘Unpleasant behaviour cannot be allowed to continue’

Details of the new campaign at the Mexico City GP have been revealed, with the organisers naming the initiative #Racepect, which they say is aimed at promoting tolerance and respect, and raising awareness about intolerance issues in motorsport.

Bluntly, the marketing for the initiative says “In recent years, there have been a growing number of incidents that have ranged from spectators booing drivers to discriminatory comments.

“These insults and unpleasant behavior cannot go unnoticed, nor be allowed to continue.”

The organisers of the Mexico City GP say #Racepect is an open call for “all involved in motorsport”, whether that be the drivers, team personnel, media, or the fans, in order to come together “in unison” to celebrate the skills of the competitors and the spectacle of Formula 1.

The organisers say that the issue is prevalent in more than just motorsport, with “unique challenges in the fight to eradicate negativity”, including verbal abuse, racist comments, and confrontations in the grandstands.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Revealed: The contract status of every single race on the F1 2023 calendar

Seven F1 tracks that deserve a place on the calendar forever

“In F1, we celebrate everyone’s success and maintain a healthy rivalry among drivers and teams,” said Federico Gonzalez Compean, Managing Director of the Mexico City GP.

“That is how #Racepect was born, as a play on words that blend ‘Race’ and ‘Respect’ to create a movement in which we invite everyone to leave rivalry on the track because it is more about the spectacle than about the battle.”

Rodrigo Sanchez, Marketing and PR Director, chimed in to echo the same message: “We invite all motorsport fans around the world, to passionately cheer for their favorite driver, but also behave respectfully towards other competitors.

“Let us build an environment based on tolerance, inclusion, diversity, and above all, respect during a Grand Prix.”

The Mexico City Grand Prix takes place on October 29th.

Read next: Fernando Alonso proven wrong over ‘too optimistic’ ambition for F1 2023 season