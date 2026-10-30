F1 continues onwards with the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend, so join us for live updates of FP1 as the weekend begins in earnest.

All eyes will be on Kimi Antonelli come Sunday’s race, with the Mercedes driver beginning the weekend knowing he only needs two points to secure his maiden title at the chequered flag.

F1 Mexico LIVE: FP1 updates as it happened

Start time: 12:30 local [18:30 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

The drivers will be racing at high altitude this weekend, and among the twists and turns of this tricky lap is an enormously long pit straight, where we see Monza levels of top speed through a lap.

We will have you covered throughout the session, so follow FP1 through our live blog below, or you can also follow the latest lap times with PlanetF1.com’s live timing.

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