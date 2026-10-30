The Mexico City Grand Prix continues with FP2, and we’re bringing live F1 updates from throughout every session.

As always, important qualifying and race simulations will be taking place in FP2 as the drivers gain an understanding of how their cars may perform this weekend.

F1 Mexico LIVE: FP2 updates as session unfolds

Start time: 16:00 local [22:00 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

The drivers will be racing at high altitude this weekend, and among the twists and turns of this tricky lap is an enormously long pit straight, where we see Monza levels of top speed through a lap.

We will have you covered throughout every session, so follow FP2 through our live blog below, or you can also follow the latest lap times with PlanetF1.com’s live timing.

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