Mexico City GP LIVE: FP3 updates after shock Ocon decision

Final practice is on the way in Mexico City, so join us as we take you through with live F1 updates from FP3 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

All eyes are on the shock decision Haas took to replace Esteban Ocon for the remainder of the race weekend with Ryo Hirakawa, with the decision understood to have been taken despite the French driver not being unwell.

F1 Mexico LIVE: FP3 updates as it happens

Start time: 11:30 local [17:30 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Final preparations for qualifying will take place in this final hour, with teams testing the setup changes they will have agreed upon overnight to try and make their cars as fast as possible later on.

We will have you covered throughout this final practice hour, so make sure to follow FP3 through our live blog below, or you can also follow the latest lap times with PlanetF1.com’s live timing.

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