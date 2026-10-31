Mexico City GP LIVE: Qualifying updates as the grid gets decided

The Mexico City Grand Prix could well see a new F1 World Champion crowned, so join us for live updates from qualifying.

Drivers will need to combine high top speed with carrying as much apex speed through the fast sweeps of the second sector, while nailing the slower turns of the first and third sectors to make up a varied lap of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

F1 Mexico LIVE: Qualifying updates as grid gets set

Start time: 15:00 local [21:00 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Of the current grid, only Charles Leclerc is a multiple polesitter around Mexico City, with Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris having all taken pole position before at a demanding, tricky circuit.

We will have you covered throughout the session, so follow qualifying through our live blog below, or you can also follow the latest lap times with PlanetF1.com’s live timing.

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