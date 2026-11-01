Join us for live coverage of the Mexico City Grand Prix, where Kimi Antonelli could be set to make F1 history by becoming the sport’s youngest ever World Champion.

The maths are simple, as Antonelli needs to finish ninth or above to secure the Drivers’ title with several races to spare. The other drivers and 71 laps stand in his way beforehand, however.

F1 Mexico LIVE: Race updates as Kimi Antonelli goes for maiden title

Start time: 14:00 local [20:00 UK]

Session duration: 71 laps

Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Regardless of where Antonelli finishes, too, if neither George Russell nor Lewis Hamilton win the race, then Antonelli will seal the championship regardless. It’s all set up for the Mercedes driver, but he’s spoken about wanting to finish this title race on a high.

We will have you covered throughout the race, so keep up with all the biggest action through our live blog below, or you can follow the latest lap times with PlanetF1.com’s live timing.

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